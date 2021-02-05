Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Step Out for Dinner Date amid Romance Rumors After Collaborating

The pair recently teamed up for the track "Flames," which will appear on Mod Sun's upcoming album

Avril Lavigne might have a new leading man in her life.

The pop-rock star, 36, sparked buzz that she is dating musician Mod Sun after she was photographed going to dinner with him at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Sharing a snap of their dessert to her Instagram Story that evening, Lavigne wrote in all caps, "Let the celebrations begin @ModSun. Thank you @BOA."

The outing took place less than a month after Lavigne and the musician — who previously dated actress Bella Thorne — released their collaboration "Flames," which will appear on Mod Sun's upcoming album, Internet Killed the Rockstar.

The song marks Lavigne's first release since her 2019 album Head Above Water.

Since collaborating on "Flames," Lavigne and Mod Sun, 33, have been spending time together both in and out of the record studio. Earlier this week, Lavigne posted videos to her Instagram Story of her and Mod Sun singing Blink-182 songs in the car together.

In November, TikTok user Brennan Peirson posted a video of himself at a Thanksgiving gathering with both Lavigne and Mod Sun.

"Some how [sic] i ended up with Avril Lavigne on thanksgiving," Peirson wrote over the video, during which he can be heard saying, "Damn Mod, you killed it," as he shows off the spread of food.

Reps for Lavigne and Mod Sun did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mod Sun, whose stage moniker stands for "Movement On Dreams Stand Under None," has previously gushed about his time in the studio with Lavigne.

"Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music," he said in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. "It's so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There's a very deep message within it."

"Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He's an incredible artist and producer," added Lavigne. "This is the first of many."

In an interview with Metro UK on Thursday, Mod Sun said that he knew he and Lavigne captured something special on "Flames."

"It doesn't always happen like that," he said. "You could have two people who are individually amazing at what they do, and they're just not meant to sing together. That happens very, very often, and a lot of times you hear a forced duet and you can feel it — you can see there's no chemistry."

"You can feel that there's nothing there, and [this was] like magic," he added. "It's really magic with this one."

The pair previously teased their collaboration in December, with both artists sharing photos in the studio together.

"So are we ready for new music in the new year or what? Lemme know....." Lavigne captioned one set of snaps, which also featured Machine Gun Kelly.

Lavigne was previously married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger as well as Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley, whom she was married to from 2006 to 2009.