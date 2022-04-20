On Tuesday, the pair threw a Paris-themed engagement party, nodding to the location where Mod Sun asked Lavigne to be his wife with a heart-shaped-diamond engagement ring last month

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Celebrate Engagement at Paris-Themed Party: 'Look How Lucky We Are'

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's "Flames" continue to burn strong as they celebrate their forthcoming nuptials.

On Tuesday, the pop-punk princess, 37, and her 35-year-old fellow musician fiancée threw a Paris-themed engagement party, nodding to the location where Mod Sun asked Lavigne to be his wife with a heart-shaped-diamond engagement ring last month.

Attended by both musicians' friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, the event featured the soon-to-be bride and groom both donning bright pink outfits and berets, with Mod Sun in a suit and Lavigne in a mini dress. "Congrats f—ers," wrote the 31-year-old "My Ex's Best Friend" in an Instagram Stories post.

According to photos and videos posted to the couple's Instagram pages, drinks served at the party included custom lattes printed with one of Lavigne and Mod Sun's engagement photos, backdropped by the Eiffel Tower. Miniature versions of the iconic Paris building graced the party's long dining table, which was also filled with decorative skulls and a plethora of assorted pink flowers.

"Look how lucky we are," Mod Sun said to Lavigne in one Instagram video. "Look at all our friends! I love you all!"

The party's dinner menu featured a first course of butter lettuce and endive salad, then sweet corn agnolotti, an entrée of roasted Dover sole meunière and classic steak frites or a vegetarian option of braised leek and artichokes barigoule, with assorted Parisian delights — including macarons and cake — available for dessert.

Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged late last month, and the "Complicated" singer spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the passionate proposal.

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," she said at the time. "We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

