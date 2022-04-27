Inside Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun's Engagement Party at Home in Malibu: See the Photos!
Avril Lavigne shares exclusive photos from her and fiancé Mod Sun's engagement party, which they threw at their home on April 19
Blushing Bride-to-Be
Lavigne, 37, and fiancé Mod Sun, 35, rocked matching pink ensembles at their engagement party, which was organized by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss.
The pair hosted a intimate group of loved ones — including pal Machine Gun Kelly — at their home in Malibu for the fête, which they called "a pre-wedding wedding."
Punk-Pop Power Couple
Lavigne and Mod celebrated with a three-tier cake, complete with a custom topper.
From 'Girlfriend' to Fiancée
Mod proposed to Lavigne on March 27 in Paris, where he popped the question with a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring. The ring was inspired by the first time they met back in 2020, when they began collaborating on her latest album, Love Sux.
"It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside," Lavigne previously told PEOPLE. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."
Puppy Love
Mod and Lavigne's furry friend Chuko was on hand for the festivities.
"It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between," Lavigne previously told PEOPLE of her relationship with Mod.
Ready for Her 'Happy Ending'
The couple planned a Paris-themed soirée, a nod to their proposal in the City of Love. The table's centerpieces included a mix of colorful skulls and mini Eiffel Towers, as well as flowers from Mark's Garden.
"I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," Lavigne says of her bond with Mod.
Now, as they plan for their future together, "I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together," Lavigne adds.
