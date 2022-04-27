Inside Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun's Engagement Party at Home in Malibu: See the Photos!

Mod proposed to Lavigne on March 27 in Paris, where he popped the question with a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring. The ring was inspired by the first time they met back in 2020, when they began collaborating on her latest album, Love Sux.

"It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside," Lavigne previously told PEOPLE. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."