Avril Lavigne Is Getting 'Serious' with Mod Sun, Looking Forward to Musical 'Comeback': Source

Avril Lavigne is making a comeback, and she has boyfriend Mod Sun and pal Travis Barker helping her every step of the way.

"Avril and Mod Sun are a lot more serious than people think," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple's close bond. "Any time his name is brought up she lights up."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He helps her a lot creatively with her projects."

Lavigne, 37, and Mod Sun, 34, have been working together professionally since the beginning of the year, and have collaborated on multiple songs together, including a stripped-down acoustic version of his hit, "Flames," as well as the acoustic version of Lavigne's latest single, "Bite Me" – Mod Sun directed the music video, which was released on Friday.

Avril Lavigne - Mod Sun Credit: Mod Sun/Instagram

"She's making a huge comeback with her music," the source continues. "Travis Barker is really guiding her and giving her great advice and using his contacts as well to collaborate and work with her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Barker, 46, announced that the "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker had signed to his record label, DTA Records, posting a boomerang on Instagram of the pair spraying champagne at each other in celebration of the news.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Shares Support for 'Brother' Mark Hoppus amid Cancer Diagnosis: 'Love U'

"So excited to release new music !!!" the "Complicated" singer wrote in response to Barker's post at the time.

In a recent interview with The Forty-Five, the eight-time Grammy-nominated artist reflected on her 20-year music career, telling the outlet that she feels lucky and honored to still be doing what she loves nearly two decades after "Sk8er Boi" put her on the map.

"I'm really grateful to still be doing what I love and to have a musical outlet. I'm having so much fun with it all, and I guess you can tell," she shared.