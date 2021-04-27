The couple recently released a visual for the new acoustic version of their duet "Flames"

Avril Lavigne Says She 'Had an Immediate Connection' with Boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are on fire.

On Friday, the couple dropped a visual for the stripped-down, acoustic version of their duet "Flames," which will be released off of Mod Sun's upcoming Internet Killed the Rockstar Deluxe album (out May 7).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Lavigne, 36, and Mod Sun, 34, can be seen performing the duet in an intimate, dimly lit room. They are joined by a glockenspiel player and two string players, with Lavigne on guitar.

"Flames is a very special song," Lavigne says in a statement. "I love how the acoustic version turned out. It really brings another layer of emotion to the song."

Mod Sun, whose stage moniker stands for "Movement On Dreams Stand Under None," adds that he "wanted to offer a bright side to the story" with the acoustic version of "Flames."

"I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section," he says. "I wanted to make something that felt like we were performing in your living room."

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | Credit: Ryan McFadden

Lavigne and Mod Sun released the original version of "Flames" in January, and the "Sk8er Boi" singer says they "had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio."

"He's an incredible artist and producer," she says. "This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with 'Flames.'"

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | Credit: Ryan McFadden

The pair first sparked dating rumors in February, after they were photographed going to dinner together at the BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they had been working in the studio "nearly every day for over two months" on Lavigne's new album that's set to come out later this year.

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | Credit: Ryan McFadden