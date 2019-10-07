Avril Lavigne Helps Her Cousin Propose to His Girlfriend Onstage During Concert

Avril Lavigne helped pull off an epic proposal!

During her show at Meridian Hall in Toronto on Sunday, the singer, 35, brought her cousin Bernie onstage so he could get on bended knee and ask his girlfriend to marry him.

“Well I am actually up here for a reason,” he said before presenting an engagement ring out of his pocket, according to Billboard.

“She said yes,” Lavigne happily announced. “Welcome to the family. Let’s hear it for love!”

The proposal was an extra-special part of Lavigne’s Toronto show as the concert marked the first time she performed in Canada after an over four-year hiatus.

The Canadian star, who has been promoting the release of her Head Above Water album, briefly halted her music career after contracting Lyme disease in fall 2014.

The illness left Lavigne bedridden for two years — and at one point, she was convinced she was dying. “When you go through something like that, you realize how fulfilling simple things are — things I could do anymore, like being able to get up in the morning and go to the kitchen and grab a cup of coffee,” Lavigne told PEOPLE in February.

“It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson,” she said, adding that the disease “put things in perspective and showed me how much the small things in life — friends, love, family, just your health — matter the most.”

Lavigne continues to raise awareness with The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which has partnered with the Global Lyme Alliance and the LymeLight Foundation.