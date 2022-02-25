Avril Lavigne Drops Seventh Studio Album Love Sux with Travis Barker's New Label DTA Records

The record features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear and writing by Avril Lavigne's boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is back with an all-new album on a brand-new label.

Titled Love Sux, the 12-track album is produced by Travis Barker's DTA records. The record features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear, and writing from Lavigne's boyfriend Mod Sun.

Lavigne, 37, celebrated the release of her album shortly before midnight on Twitter alongside a GIF of herself banging on a door from a previous music video.

"Knock knock. Who's there? Love. Love who? LOVE SUX BITCHES 🎤," the rocker tweeted on Thursday.

This is Lavigne's first album since her 2019 record Head Above Water, the last album she released with Elektra Records.

Last week, Lavinge teased her upcoming album on Instagram with a collection of photos featuring Barker and Blackbear, beginning with an image of the trio holding up their middle fingers to the camera.

"ONE WEEK UNTIL MY NEW ALBUM "LOVE SUX" !!!!!! Who's ready ?! 🧡🖤🧡🖤🖕🏻," she captioned her post.

Avril Lavigne - Bite Me (Official Video) Credit: Avril Lavigne/Youtube

Love Sux features Lavigne's collaboration with Barker called "Bite Me," which she debuted in November 2021 alongside an energetic TikTok. The short video shows Lavigne rocking out on her electric guitar in an eclectic room as Barker slammed on the drums.

The Canadian artist initially announced the song on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sitting on the floor next to a black and red heart-shaped cake with the words "Bite Me" written in red icing. "Are you ready to 'BITE ME'?" she wrote in the caption.

The week prior, Lavigne announced that she was joining DTA Records, launched by Barker in 2019, in an Instagram post including a photo of the Sk8er Boi singer and the Blink-182 alum with cake smashed on their faces.

"Let's f—k shit up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records!" she exclaimed in the caption before asking her fans, "Should I drop my first single next week ?"