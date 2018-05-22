Is Avril Lavigne Dating a Billionaire Heir? Singer Spotted with Rumored New Boyfriend in L.A.

Avril Lavigne has a new man in her life!

The singer, 33, was recently spotted holding hands with Phillip Sarofim, the son of Egyptian American billionaire Fayez Sarofim, in Bel-Air, California, in April. Lavigne was dressed in an off-the-shoulder red dress while Phillip opted for a white polo shirt, navy trousers and color-coordinated hat.

A rep for Lavigne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nearly a month after their L.A. outing together, E! News reported on Tuesday that the pair’s “relationship is very new” since they’ve only dated “for two to three months.”

RELATED: New Love! The Hottest Celeb Couples of 2018 — So Far

Phillip Sarofim and Avril Lavigne FIA / MEGA

Lavigne met her billionaire heir “through friends at a dinner party and hit it off,” according to the outlet, which also reported that they travel “back and forth to each other’s home bases”

The eight-time Grammy nominee was last romantically linked to music producer J.R. Rotem in late 2017, and was married to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2013–15 and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006–10.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Chad Kroeger On His ‘Close’ Relationship With Ex Avril Lavigne: ‘I’ll Love That Girl Till The Day I Die’

Meanwhile, Phillip’s relationship history is a bit more complicated.

In May 2014, he wed Lori Krohn in Hawaii, one year before his father Fayez married Lori’s mother, Susan Krohn, on New Year’s 2015, making Phillip and Lori step-siblings in addition to husband and wife.

It is unknown when Phillip and Lori officially separated.

Phillip is one of five children of Fayez, a Houston Billionaire originally from Cairo. Phillip’s siblings are brothers Christopher Sarofim, Maxwell Sarofim and Andrew Sarofim as well as sister Allison Sarofim.