Avril Lavigne and Billionaire Heir Phillip Sarofim Split After Less Than 2 Years of Dating

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim have called it quits after less than two years of dating, PEOPLE confirms.

The “Sk8er Boi” rocker, 35, and son of Egyptian-American billionaire investor Fayez Sarofim were first spotted together at dinner in Los Angeles in March 2018. They reportedly met through friends and had been dating for a few months at the time.

Recently, the two were pictured as they stepped out for a day of shopping in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. in June. A month prior, they attended the Race to Erase MS cocktail reception and silent auction together in Beverly Hills.

Earlier this year, Lavigne opened up to PEOPLE about how she hadn’t given up on the institution of marriage despite having gone through two divorces.

“I believe in love,” she said, adding she would “of course” get married again — but, “I don’t really care so much about that; I just care about being in a healthy relationship and just being happy.”

At the time, though, Lavigne wouldn’t confirm her relationship with Sarofim, 33, saying, “I don’t want to talk about my dating life.”

Lavigne was first married to Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley, 39, before they split in 2009 after three years together. Then she and her second husband, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, 45, called it quits in 2015 after two years. But both splits were amicable, and Lavigne actually teamed up with Kroeger on her latest album, Head Above Water (which was released earlier this year), on the track “Warrior.”

“Chad and I are super close,” Lavigne said. “I’m really grateful to have had someone like him in my life.”

In May 2018, a source told PEOPLE that Lavigne has “purposely lived a quiet life” in recent years and chose to step out of the spotlight after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014.

“I’ve gone through so much,” Lavigne told PEOPLE earlier this year, adding, “I’m in a good place. It’s important to live your life to the fullest every day.”

