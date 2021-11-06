Avril Lavigne Announces New Single After Joining Travis Barker's Record Label: 'Let's Go'

Avril Lavigne's new single, "Bite Me," will drop on Nov. 10

The princess of punk is back!

Avril Lavigne will release a new single, titled "Bite Me," on Nov. 10, she announced on social media Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The announcement comes just two days after she signed with Travis Barker's DTA Records.

"Let's f--- s--- up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records!" Lavigne, 37, captioned a series of celebratory photos on Wednesday, going on to tease: "Should I drop my first single next week ?"

The photos included a shot of Lavigne signing her contract, as well as several snapshots of her and Barker smashing cake in each other's faces and popping champagne.

On his own Instagram, Barker, 45, shared a video with Lavigne from the DTA offices spraying champagne. "Welcome to @dtarecords @avrillavigne !" he wrote in the caption.

Last month, the "Head Above Water" singer performed with Barker at the Blink-182 drummer's House Of Horrors concert along with Mark Hoppus and Machine Gun Kelly.

Lavigne further teased "Bite Me" on her Instagram Story Friday by sharing a video taken in the studio with producer John Feldman and boyfriend Mod Sun.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Just jumped out of bed, got us in the car, did some vocal warm-ups and I'm in the studio to record the acoustic version of 'Bite Me' with the boys," she said from the recording booth. "Yeah! F---ing rock and roll baby, let's go."

"Bite Me" follows a couple of features from Lavigne this year. The "Complicated" singer appears on Willow Smith's Lately I Feel Everything album on a song with Barker, as well as on Mod Sun's song "Flames."