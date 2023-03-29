Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are 'Very Into Each Other' and 'Spending a Lot of Time Together': Source

The "Complicated" singer and Tyga were first linked last month after they were seen dining together at Nobu in Los Angeles

By
Published on March 29, 2023 09:34 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock (13797117a) Avril Lavigne and Tyga Y/Project show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2023
Photo: ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are enjoying each other's company.

"They're very into each other," a source tells PEOPLE about the "Girlfriend" singer, 38, and "Rack City" rapper, 33, who have been romantically linked since they were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles last month. They were later seen sharing a kiss during Paris Fashion Week.

They don't plan on rushing into a relationship, however, says the insider.

"They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the source adds.

"But they are spending a lot of time together," they add, noting that Tyga will be focused on his career soon. "He's about to get locked in working on new music."

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Tyga and Avril Lavigne. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Despite taking things slow, Tyga has gone all out and bought an $80,000 necklace for Lavigne.

The custom-made jewelry from Mavani & Co Jewelry features 50 carats of white and black diamonds, as well as pink sapphires, founder Eric Mavani confirmed on March 19.

In an image of the necklace shared on Instagram, the piece can be seen with several pendants on it, including two of the letter "A" written over a pink heart, as well as two skulls and crossbones accessorized with pink ribbons. Lavigne's first name also takes center stage at the front of the necklace.

RELATED VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Receives A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lavigne's quality time with Tyga comes after her breakup with Mod Sun.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," an insider told PEOPLE in February.

Amid news of her romance with Tyga, Lavigne's ex-fiancé shared a reflective message on Twitter about the people in his life.

"I'm so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours. If you got those people in your life, do not let them go," he wrote the same day Tyga and Lavigne were seen kissing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A week before that, the musician shared similar thoughts when speaking out about the split for the first time — which happened less than a year after he and Lavigne got engaged.

"In 1 week, my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he shared in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Tyga Buys Avril Lavigne a Custom-Made $80,000 Diamond Necklace amid New Romance
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' as They Share Kiss in Paris: Source
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Mod Sun attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
Mod Sun Says He's So 'Grateful to Have Real Friends' amid Ex Avril Lavigne's New Romance with Tyga
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner ; Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne's Dating History: From Brody Jenner to Tyga
avril lavigne, tyga
Avril Lavigne (in Her Custom Chain!) and Tyga Step Out Holding Hands After Confirming Romance
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Tyga and Avril Lavigne (who recently separated from her fiancé Mod Sun) are pictured arriving together at Leonardo Dicaprio's party at Kuku restaurant in Paris
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Spotted Arriving Together at Leonardo DiCaprio's Party in Paris
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock (13797117a) Avril Lavigne and Tyga Y/Project show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2023
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week in Matching Black Leather Outfits
Avril Lavigne Sounds Off on Topless Protester Who Stormed the JUNO Awards Stage: 'Get the F--- Off'
Avril Lavigne Sounds Off on Topless Protester Who Stormed the Juno Awards Stage: 'Get the F--- Off'
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mod Sun Says He'll 'Listen' to His Heart 'Even When It Feels Broken' After Avril Lavigne Split
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Break Up, Call Off Engagement After 10 Months: Sources
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Were 'Friendly for a While' Before Being Spotted Kissing: Source
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; Gigi Hadid attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spend 'Nearly the Entire Night' Together at L.A. Event: Source
Avril Lavigne attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France.
Avril Lavigne Lets Her Clothes Do the Talking at Fashion Week Post-Mod Sun Split: 'Trust Your Instincts'
Tyga (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Relationship: A Look Back
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023