Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Break Up, Call Off Engagement After 10 Months: Sources

The musicians got engaged in April 2022

By
Published on February 21, 2023 04:39 PM
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called it quits.

Less than a year after getting engaged, the pop-punk musicians have decided to end their relationship, sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," said an insider.

Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun, 35, were last publicly seen together at a pre-Grammy event celebrating Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, TMZ published photos of the "Girlfriend" singer-songwriter hugging rapper Tyga after sharing a meal at Nobu restaurant. The images sparked dating rumors between the two musicians, but a source tells PEOPLE: "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split."

Reps for Mod Sun and Lavigne have not commented.

Lavigne and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, met in January 2021 and released a collaborative single titled "Flames" the same month. They were first romantically linked the following month and later got engaged in April 2022.

The Minnesota-born rocker released his latest album God Save the Teen earlier this month, featuring a track titled "Avril's Song" and a collaboration with his then-partner called "Shelter."

In a recent interview with E! News, Mod Sun described "Avril's Song" as "dark and sweet at the same time," noting that it's lyrics are "a total metaphor" for how he's been affected by the relationship.

"I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," he told the outlet. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person."

