Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline

From Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's first date together to their recent engagement, here's a breakdown of the punk rock couple's love story

Avril Lavigne is getting her happy ending!

The "Sk8er Boi" singer said "yes" to fellow pop-rocker Mod Sun's proposal on March 27 after just over a year of dating.

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment," Lavigne tells PEOPLE exclusively of the proposal.

Lavigne and Sun (whose real name is Derek Smith) first connected through music after collaborating on a song together in the studio.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The couple sparked relationship rumors in February 2021 when they were spotted leaving dinner together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated singer and her beau have also been spotted on double dates with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then, the couple has appeared at various red carpet events together — and Lavigne was even featured on Mod's 2021 single "Flames." In addition, he co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on her most recent album Love Sux, which came out in February.

This will be the third marriage for Lavigne, who split from Nickelback's Chad Kroeger in 2015 after two years of marriage. She was also married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009.

Take a look back at the couple's relationship timeline ahead.

January 2021: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun First Meet

Avril Lavigne Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | Credit: Mod Sun/instagram

Although Lavigne wasn't looking for love at the time, her feelings instantly changed after meeting Sun in the studio during a writing session for Mod's 2021 single "Flames." She recently opened up to PEOPLE about the start of their relationship.

"I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," said Lavigne. "He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural."

Despite the songstress' concerns about jumping into a new commitment so soon after getting out of a long relationship, she said she "just followed [her] heart." She explained, "I got together with [Mod Sun] to write a song. We just clicked. I was like, 'Should you be doing this?' It was fun and exciting, and I decided, 'F--- it. Life's short.' I'm a Libra. I love love."

Jan. 22, 2021: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Appear in "Flames" Music Video Together

Sun debuted the music video for his single "Flames" on Jan. 22, which features Lavigne. The video opens with Lavigne's vocals as she's sitting on the ground of a dark, foggy cemetery. The punk rock-infused anthem kicks in as Sun belts the chorus as he's surrounded by pyrotechnics.

About halfway through the video, the pair is seen playing instruments back-to-back with Lavigne on keys and Sun on drums. The shot flashes back and forth between the rockers singing face-to-face while fire is all around them, seemingly symbolic of their fiery passion for each other.

Sept. 9, 2021: Mod Sun Expresses His Love For Avril Lavigne on Instagram

Avril Lavigne - Mod Sun Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | Credit: Mod Sun/Instagram

After months of posting promotional content with each other for "Flames," Sun professed his love for Lavigne on Instagram with a PDA-filled picture paired with a sentimental caption in September 2021. Through a carousel of images, the first photo sees Sun kissing his girlfriend on the cheek.

"I'm so lucky, I love this girl so much😍 internet killed the rockstar tour starts today! come see me + my band…I love my life + I'm so grateful to have all of you on this journey with me," Sun wrote.

Sept. 12, 2021: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

The pair stepped out in edgy fashion when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Lavigne, who presented an award that evening, rocked a hot pink plaid suit alongside her boyfriend, who wore a black suit covered in patches.

Sun posted highlights of the night on his Instagram, including a photo of the couple kissing on the carpet. "Everything is a dream when I'm with her….." he wrote.

Sept. 27, 2021: Mod Sun Celebrates Avril Lavigne's Birthday on Instagram

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne 1

There's no denying that the "Flames" songwriter has a way with words, both musically and romantically. Sun penned a tribute to the "radiant" and "graceful" Lavigne on her 37th birthday, whom he described as his "soulmate," "angel," and his "favorite person in the world."

"...You have made my dreams come true in so many ways. You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm. You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body. I was born without you, dying to find you, I'll always remind you….I love you with all my heart @avrillavigne + the best is yet to come. Happy birthday my little icon 💚" Sun captioned the compilation of Instagram photos of the two together.

Feb. 14, 2022: Mod Sun Posts a Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute to Avril Lavigne

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne Credit: Mod Sun/Instagram

Sun expressed his love for his girlfriend with a cute photo and heartfelt caption on his Instagram for Valentine's Day. The shot pictures the rocker sweeping Lavigne off her feet as he walks towards the ocean.

"The love of my life. It would take me a lifetime to list off the reasons why I love you. You are my soulmate + the person I was born to be with. I would do anything in this world to protect our love. You live deep within my heart. We're gonna last forever. Happy Valentine's Day ❤️," he captioned the post.

April 3, 2022: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Kiss at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Credit: getty

Lavigne and Sun turned heads at the 64th Grammy Awards when they shared a kiss on the red carpet before the ceremony, where the "Complicated" singer was a presenter.

Donning an outfit significant to her album, Lavigne rocked a custom MOI MOI Paris high-low gown with a waistband that read Love Sux, finished with a tiered tutu skirt. "I wore a dress like this in a photoshoot and I was like 'Oh my God, I love this so much' so we contacted the designer," she explained on the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly red carpet Grammys pre-show.

April 8, 2022: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Get Engaged

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne engaged Credit: Mod Sun/Instagram

Mod proposed to Lavigne in Paris on April 8 and took to Instagram to share the exciting news. He got down on one knee with a ring that was very fitting for the "City of Love" as it was a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring set in a royal setting with little hearts from XIV Karats from Beverly Hills.

"The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said "will you marry me?" + she said 'yes,'" Sun captioned a series of engagement photos. "I love you Avril ❤️"