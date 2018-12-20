Avicii's Parents Will Inherit the Late DJ's $25 Million Fortune: Report

Eight months after Avicii’s death, his parents have been named the recipients of his sizable fortune.

According to documents obtained by Billboard, as the late Swedish DJ and producer did not have a will at the time of his death — nor was he married or the father of any children — his parents are set to inherit his financial estate.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, possessed about $25.5 million at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

Since their son’s death in April, his parents have transformed his website into a place where fans can share their memories of the electronic dance music hitmaker.

“Tim created music that brought people together with timeless memories from all over the world. We created this space so you could share your memories with all of us and let the world know what Avicii meant to you. His music and your memories are forever,” a message on the website’s homepage reads.

In August, Avicii’s 7,000 square-foot house in the Hollywood Hills was sold off-market for $17.5 million, according to the L.A.Times. The open-concept property boasts panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles, an infinity pool, fire pit, spa and lounge, as well as balconies that wrap around the building.

The star bought the house in 2013 for $15.5 million, according to real estate website Redfin.

Just days after his death, Avicii’s family issued a statement implying the star died from suicide.

In a letter obtained by PEOPLE (which was translated from Swedish), the musician’s family called him “a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions” and “an over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” continues the statement. “Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.”