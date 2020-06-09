Avicii Museum Featuring Unreleased Music from Late DJ Opening in Stockholm

A museum is opening up in Sweden to honor the memory of Avicii, who died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 28.

The museum, which will find its home in Stockholm, is titled the "Avicii Experience," according to Rolling Stone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The experience will "bring its visitors closer to the artist Avicii and the person Tim Bergling," the outlet reported Tuesday.

"The audience will follow Tim’s journey from a reclusive music nerd to a celebrated superstar, from his boyhood room where it all started to the Los Angeles studio where the biggest hits were created," according to a press release.

Along with memorabilia, video footage and photos, the museum will also give fans of the DJ a chance to hear previously unreleased music from the artist, including an early version of the 2011 song "Levels," in addition to other music.

"Avicii has quite rightly been celebrated as one of the greatest DJ’s of all time and as an important artist who made massively successful records," said Nile Rodgers, one of Avicii's collaborators, in a statement to Rolling Stone, "but what I will remember the most is that Tim was one of the finest songwriters I ever worked with."

"We could work together for 24 hours a day and his melodic ideas would never stop coming," Rodgers added. "He was a melodic beast who has not as yet had the recognition he deserves for his extraordinary talent."

A portion of the museum's revenue will go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation.

RELATED VIDEO: Avicii's Family Issues New Statement: 'He Could Not Go On Any Longer'

"Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit," the "Wake Me Up" hitmaker's family said in a statement when they announced the foundation last year.

The foundation "advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and actively works to remove the stigma attached to suicide mental health issues," according to its website. Additionally, it "will support aid work in areas where tim had a passion, such as climate change, global hunger and preservation of wildlife and endangered species."

Avicii died in April 2018 in Muscat, Oman, two years after he announced his retirement from touring following years of chronic health problems including acute pancreatitis.

Image zoom Avicii Rich Polk/Getty

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music," his family said in a statement after his death.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the statement continued. "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family."