Avicii Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Nearly 2 Months After Sudden Death

Nearly two months after his sudden death, Avicii was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Sweden over the weekend.

The late deejay’s close friend Jesse Waits posted a series of photos of the duo over the years on Instagram and included a snap of the program from the service. According to U.K. publication The Mirror, the funeral was held at Skogskyrkogården, a cemetery in southern Stockholm.

Born Tim Bergling, the Swedish star was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on April 20. He was 28.

His family previously released a statement implying the star died from suicide. In a letter obtained by PEOPLE (which was translated from Swedish), the musician’s loved ones called him “a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions” and “an over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

Avicii Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” continued the statement.

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.”