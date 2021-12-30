Avicii's Final Journal Entries, Which Talked of His 'Fears,' Revealed in New Book

Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii by Måns Mosesson features interviews with his parents, friends and colleagues

A series of journal entries written by Avicii in the years leading up to his death have been published in a forthcoming book, and shed light on the late DJ's inner demons as he battled various health woes.

The "Levels" hitmaker, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died by suicide in April 2018 in Muscat, Oman at the age of 28. His tragic death came two years after he announced his retirement from touring following years of chronic health problems, including acute pancreatitis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In excerpts from Måns Mosesson's upcoming book Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii published by the New York Post, journal entries written by Avicii while he was seeking treatment for drug and alcohol abuse detail his struggles.

In one entry, the Swedish star wrote about how difficult he found it to stop drinking alcohol, per doctor's orders, something he previously said he'd become "dependent" upon to help curb his anxiety.

"I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer," he reportedly wrote. "Of course, I didn't listen to the majority of the doctors, I listened to the couple who said it was OK if I was careful. I was ignorant and naïve and touring the world, still on the never-ending tour — because once you've circled it, guess what? You start right back over again. Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound."

RELATED VIDEO: Avicii's Family Issues New Statement: 'He Could Not Go On Any Longer'

Avicii also wrote about his recovery from acute pancreatitis, for which he was hospitalized in 2012 and 2013. The following year, he had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

"The relief of going from extreme pain to none, knowing that no one is expecting anything other than for you to wait it out (which is the only way of treating pancreatitis) and then recover was huge," he wrote in his journal. "It was an extreme relief considering the insane schedule I had kept up until that point."

The "Wake Me Up" artist also penned a heartbreaking entry in 2015, when he was reportedly staying in the Ibiza Calm rehab center following an intervention from his family, about how he was revamping his approach to understanding his illness.

"It needed to be explained to me very logically and caveman-esque for me to truly understand its nature and how it was harming me. Ouch, pain. Why me pain now? Uncomfortable feeling," he wrote. "Future Tim deal with pain. Future Tim deal with pain better than present Tim because already there's too many present pains more urgent to deal with."

Avicii had also reportedly been embracing Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's meditation practices, and would often meditate for hours at a time, much longer than the recommended 20 minutes.

"It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary," he wrote. "It felt like the fears the last couple of days caused havoc in me, but I remember the tip to focus on my breathing."

His final entry reportedly read: "The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!"

In a statement released after his death, Avicii's family said that after he'd stopped touring, he'd tried to "find a balance in life to happy and be able to do what he loved most – music."

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the statement continued. "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family."

Mosesson's book, which includes interviews with Avicii's parents, friends and colleagues, will be released on Jan. 18.