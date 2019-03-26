Avicii's Family Launches Tim Bergling Foundation in Late DJ's Memory

The family of the late DJ Avicii is honoring the musician’s memory with a mental health-focused foundation set to launch on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The Tim Bergling Foundation, named after the “Levels” DJ’s given moniker, will debut April 20 with a focus on supporting those with mental illness and suicide prevention, his family announced Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit,” the family said in a press release to Variety.

Avicii Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The Tim Bergling Foundation will later expand to include initiatives for climate change, endangered species protection and nature conservation.

The 28-year-old Swedish hitmaker died in Muscat, Oman, two years after he announced his retirement from touring following years of chronic health problems including acute pancreatitis.

Shortly after his death, Avicii’s family issued a statement implying the musician died from suicide.

RELATED: Avicii, Swedish Deejay and ‘Wake Me Up’ Hitmaker, Dead at 28

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music,” read the statement, which was translated from Swedish. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.”

RELATED VIDEO: Avicii’s Family Issues New Statement: ‘He Could Not Go On Any Longer’

Avicii was known for his charitable streak while he was alive, launching the nonprofit charity tour House for Hunger in 2011 with the goal of raising $1 million in ticket sales to donate to hunger relief in the United States.

RELATED: Avicii’s Parents Will Inherit the Late DJ’s $25 Million Fortune: Report

Billboard reports the star also donated one million Euros in 2012 to the Swedish charity Radiohjalpen to help fund its Hunger Aid division, used to provide food to children in Africa.

Avicii expanded his efforts in 2014 to include a partnership with (RED), which saw him hold various sweepstakes with the proceeds going toward HIV and AIDS.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.