The Swedish deejay-producer Avicii has died; he was 28.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” a rep told PEOPLE in a statement of the EDM artist, born Tim Bergling. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Born in Stockholm, Avicii began releasing electronic dance music in 2008. He rose to international fame in 2011, thanks to his Grammy-nominated David Guetta collaboration “Sunshine.” The same year, he released his ubiquitous club hit “Levels” — which was later nominated for a Grammy — and “Collide,” a single with Leona Lewis.

Image zoom Avicii Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The following year, Avicii and Nicky Romero dropped their smash collaboration “I Could Be the One.” In 2013, he released his biggest hit, the euphoric single “Wake Me Up,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Over the years, Avicii worked with everyone from Lenny Kravitz and Madonna to Rita Ora, with whom he recorded “Lonely Together” last year.

Below, a look back at the late hitmaker’s most memorable songs.

R&B singer Aloe Blacc lent his rich vocals to this track, which was co-produced by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda.

Avicii tapped American bluegrass singer Dan Tyminski to sing on this single, his second-highest-charting hit, which notched No. 16 on the Hot 100.

Avicii teamed up with singer Noonie Bao — a fellow Swede — and Dutch producer Nicky Romero on this mainstream crossover.

Avicii’s first hit — which contains a vocal sample of Etta James’s 1962 song “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” — reached its peak on the Hot 100 (60) in 2012 and earned a best dance recording Grammy nod in 2013.

Avicii teamed up with fellow producer David Guetta on the hit, which had no vocals and appeared on Guetta’s star-studded Nothing But the Beat LP. “Sunshine” was nominated for the best dance recording Grammy in 2012.

Robbie Williams — of the British pop group Take That — cowrote and sang on the nostalgic tune, which reached No. 78 on the Hot 100.

Following the smash success of “Wake Me Up,” Avicii released this piano-driven banger.