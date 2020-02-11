Ava DuVernay to Direct New Netflix Documentary on Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle

As the hip-hop community continues to mourn the death of the late, prolific rapper Nipsey Hussle, his life and legacy will continue on in a new documentary directed by Ava DuVernay.

On Monday, it was announced that DuVernay — known for her work on the Emmy-winning When They See Us, A Wrinkle in Time and Selma — has been tapped to direct and produce a feature-length documentary on Hussle for Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported.

A rep for DuVernay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The documentary will be a co-production between DuVernay’s company Array Now and Nipsey’s Marathon Films, Deadline reported.

The announcement comes after an intense bidding war that is believed to have been more than $10 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Apple and Amazon were reportedly looking to house the film before it was picked up by Netflix.

According to Deadline, Nipsey’s estate reached out to DuVernay to direct the film.

Further details on the film have not yet been released.

🏁 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 11, 2020

DuVernay seemingly confirmed the news by tweeting a checkered racing flag emoji, which symbolizes “the marathon continues,” a phrase used by Nipsey fans that simply means his memory will live on forever.

Nipsey was tragically gunned down outside of his Los Angeles clothing store, the Marathon Clothing Company on March 31, 2019. He was 33.

Image zoom Nipsey Hussle, Ava DuVernay Randy Shropshire/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News of the documentary come after DuVernay introduced a memorial performance in Nipsey’s honor at the 2020 Grammys in January.

“Tonight we celebrate the enduring memory of an artist and a leader who made brave, brilliant strides to unite this community here in Los Angeles and around the world,” DuVernay said.

The late rap icon, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, posthumously won his first Grammy for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle,” which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Paying homage to Hussle on music’s biggest night, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG hit the stage to deliver an all-star performance that was truly a nod to the late rapper’s musical legacy.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Life in Photos

Mill kicked off the heartfelt performance and then Ricch joined in, snaking through the crowd.

“Long live Nipsey Hussle,” Khaled said when he took the stage, encouraging the audience in the Staples Center to rise to their feet. Legend accompanied new dad Khaled on piano for a performance of Hussle’s posthumous release “Higher.”

Image zoom Nipsey Hussle Sharief Ziyada/Getty Images

The track, which features Legend, 41, also won best rap/sung performance at the ceremony.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, Grammy Awards executive producer previously said of the late star.

“There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come,” he added.

Hussle is survived by his 3-year-old son Kross Ermias with his longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and his 11-year-old daughter Emani from a previous relationship

On New Year’s Eve, London paid tribute to Nipsey and remembered the last new year they spent together.

RELATED: Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle At His Memorial

“2019 changed the rest of my Life. My existence shifted. Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue,” London wrote on Instagram. “Things will never be the same but every day I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me.”

“Long Live Ermias,” she added at the end, using Hussle’s real name.

She also shared a shot of the two of them celebrating their last New Year’s Eve together last year.