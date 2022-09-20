Auti Releases '4 Years' Video About Friend Luke Who Died by Suicide: 'I Want This Song to Bring Healing'

"The song is me talking to him, asking him the 'whys' that you're left with when someone dies by suicide," Auti tells PEOPLE of her friend Luke

By
Published on September 20, 2022 10:30 AM

Auti is opening up about the tragedy of losing a friend.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video to Auti's song "4 Years," where she reflects on the death of her dear friend Luke.

" '4 Years' was something that I wrote about my friend Luke to acknowledge that suicide is real and it does affect everyone involved, but it was also mostly written as a message to him," the "Miss Me Baby" singer, 18, tells PEOPLE.

She continues, "The song is me talking to him, asking him the 'whys' that you're left with when someone dies by suicide and, in-part, me begging for my pain to be validated, knowing everything that he went through. '4 Years' is the entirety of what I was left with, what most are left with, in lyrics, backed by a haunting chord progression."

Auti Releases Music Video for '4 Years' in Honor of Her Late Friend Luke
Auti. Auti/Youtube

Auti wrote this song with the hope to connect with fans who've also lost a loved one to suicide. "I want this song to bring healing, more than anything. Sometimes, feeling sorrowful when you listen is a part of that healing. I know that it is for me."

In the video, directed by Jeremy Ryan and creative director Chrissy Yoder, Auti appears playing the piano as photos documenting her friend's life are projected around her.

"From the moment the video shoot was mentioned, I knew that Luke would be a part of it in a really big way, and that vision was seen perfectly by the directors and achieved thoroughly with the use of his photos shared by his mom and grandma," she says.

The video also demonstrates Auti's healing and hope for brighter days, even though it's a process.

"My favorite shot from the video was the scene where I close the piano and walk off at the end. While it was meant to be seen as a sorrowful final goodbye, it also represents a new beginning — an understanding and working my way towards possibly healing."

The singer released "4 Years" earlier this month — and just ahead of its release, she shared a message on social media with her fans about its meaning.

Auti Releases Music Video for '4 Years' in Honor of Her Late Friend Luke
Auti. Auti/Youtube

"out tomorrow. there's so much wrapped into this song, so much love, grief, and above all, healing. as suicide prevention week wraps up I want to remind you, all the time, that you're not alone in what you're going through," she wrote about the song. "there is so much love and light to be found in life and it may take some searching, but it's out there."

"thank you for being here," she concluded.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Rapper 600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Pleads with Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression
Rapper 600 Breezy Shares His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Urges Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression
Mental Health Hotline
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Reports 45% Increase in Calls After Switch to 988
Luke Bell
Luke Bell's Family Speaks Out About Mental Health After His Death at 32: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Gustavo Arnal
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies by Suicide at 52: A 'Shocking Loss,' Says Company
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Naomi Judd's Autopsy Confirms Her Death by Suicide as Family Says She 'Was Dogged by an Unfair Foe'
Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd
Ashley Judd Explains Family's Legal Petition for Privacy in Wake of Mother Naomi Judd's Suicide
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin Morning News Anchor Dead from Apparent Suicide at 27: 'She Radiated Love and Positivity'
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Honored After Her Death in Touching Tribute from Sister: 'I Looked Up to Her'
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looks on from the bench against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 4, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
NBA Star John Wall Says He Experienced Suicidal Thoughts: 'Darkest Place I've Ever Been In'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Jamey Rootes President of the Houston Texans during the media day / training session / press conference for Houston Texans at London Irish Training Ground, Hazelwood Centre Houston Texans., Media Day - 01 Nov 2019
Jamey Rootes, First President of the Houston Texans, Dead at 56: 'Our Family is Heartbroken'
Robin Williams
Robin Williams' Children Pay Tribute to the Late Actor on the 8th Anniversary of His Death
Caroline Flack (L) and Laura Whitmore attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018
Exiting 'Love Island' Host Laura Whitmore Nods to Late Friend Caroline Flack: 'Hope I Did You Proud'
Dan Rapoport
Skeptics Question Whether Putin Critic's Death Was a Suicide in New Report: 'Extremely Suspicious'
mckenna brown
Parents Speak Out After 16-Year-Old Daughter Dies by Suicide Before Start of Senior Year