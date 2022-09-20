Auti Releases '4 Years' Video About Friend Luke Who Died by Suicide: 'I Want This Song to Bring Healing'

Auti is opening up about the tragedy of losing a friend.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video to Auti's song "4 Years," where she reflects on the death of her dear friend Luke.

" '4 Years' was something that I wrote about my friend Luke to acknowledge that suicide is real and it does affect everyone involved, but it was also mostly written as a message to him," the "Miss Me Baby" singer, 18, tells PEOPLE.

She continues, "The song is me talking to him, asking him the 'whys' that you're left with when someone dies by suicide and, in-part, me begging for my pain to be validated, knowing everything that he went through. '4 Years' is the entirety of what I was left with, what most are left with, in lyrics, backed by a haunting chord progression."

Auti. Auti/Youtube

Auti wrote this song with the hope to connect with fans who've also lost a loved one to suicide. "I want this song to bring healing, more than anything. Sometimes, feeling sorrowful when you listen is a part of that healing. I know that it is for me."

In the video, directed by Jeremy Ryan and creative director Chrissy Yoder, Auti appears playing the piano as photos documenting her friend's life are projected around her.

"From the moment the video shoot was mentioned, I knew that Luke would be a part of it in a really big way, and that vision was seen perfectly by the directors and achieved thoroughly with the use of his photos shared by his mom and grandma," she says.

The video also demonstrates Auti's healing and hope for brighter days, even though it's a process.

"My favorite shot from the video was the scene where I close the piano and walk off at the end. While it was meant to be seen as a sorrowful final goodbye, it also represents a new beginning — an understanding and working my way towards possibly healing."

The singer released "4 Years" earlier this month — and just ahead of its release, she shared a message on social media with her fans about its meaning.

Auti. Auti/Youtube

"out tomorrow. there's so much wrapped into this song, so much love, grief, and above all, healing. as suicide prevention week wraps up I want to remind you, all the time, that you're not alone in what you're going through," she wrote about the song. "there is so much love and light to be found in life and it may take some searching, but it's out there."

"thank you for being here," she concluded.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.