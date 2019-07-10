Singer August Alsina Reveals He's Been Hospitalized After Losing the Ability to Walk

Image zoom August Alsina Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Singer August Alsina has been hospitalized after losing the ability to walk.

Alsina, 26, revealed the concerning news on Instagram Monday, sharing a video of himself lying in a hospital bed.

“Hi guys, it’s August,” he began in the clip. “As you can probably tell, I’m in the hospital. So, here’s the stitch: I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk.”

“I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital,” he continued.

The singer shared “we’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body.”

“It’s like my immune system went on vacation. So, I’m just waiting on it to come back and we can get together and it can do what it do, man,” Alsina told fans.

Despite his condition, Alsina managed to make light of the situation, telling his followers “I got a new car.”

He then panned the camera to show his hospital walker.

“It’s getting me from point A to point B, you understand me!” Alsina joked.

Alsina explained in the caption of the post that his hospitalization forced him to miss his performance at Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend.

“I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.”

“My autoimmune disease is raging, but I’m fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & be able to make it up to you!”

Alsina added that he has new music on the way writing, “I I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️”

Alsina revealed in 2017 that he suffers from an autoimmune disease that attacks his liver.

“I’m sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the doctors are saying is most true,” Alsina captioned an Instagram post at the time, which included a video of him revealing the news to his close friend Jada Pinkett Smith in a sit-down interview.

Alsina explained in the caption and to Pinkett Smith, 47, in the clip that the disease his hereditary.

“After sitting down and talking with my father’s mother and sister… they explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness.”

In 2014, Alsina terrified fans when he collapsed while on stage in New York and in 2015 he revealed he had to have surgery on his eye due to an eye disease that was causing him to go blind. It is not immediately clear if the incidents had to do with his autoimmune disease.

Nonetheless, Alsina doesn’t want his fans or anyone to look at him differently because of his illness.

“Reality is that I’m sick all the time. I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a f—— cancer patient, because I’m not,” Alsina said in the Instagram post.