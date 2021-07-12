Aubrey O'Day revealed in a lengthy post that she is fulfilling her longtime desire of moving out of America

Aubrey O'Day Leaves the U.S. to Start a 'New Life': 'I Need a More Profound Purpose'

Aubrey O'Day is leaving the United States and heading "out of this world."

On Saturday, the 37-year-old singer shared a lengthy post — which she said is out of her norm — about beginning her latest adventure as she leaves the country to start a new chapter of living abroad.

"For those of you who are friends, or have spent enough time on my Twitter over the years to get into my mind, you know I've been wanting to move out of the country for a while now, so.. I have :) ! I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life," she wrote with an Instagram post.

"I've been so anxious, scared, emotionally raw, I have no idea what will come next.. which completely exacerbates the control freak in me 👀. however.. life just got too predictable and uninspiring for me," she added.

O'Day continued by explaining that at 17 years old — before she was in the public eye — she traveled abroad for a college semester at sea, prompting her desire to join the Peace Corps and do more with her life.

"I promised myself that I would take a stand and implement change for the injustices I witnessed all over the world, and I just knew I would use my voice to make an impact!" she explained to followers under the photo, which had the location of "out of this world."

The singer continued, "Now that said.. I've definitely lived every last thing on my many bucket lists growing up, and my unrestrained perspectives definitely make an impact (whether it be the one intended/deserved or not 👀), but I need a more profound purpose at this stage of my life than what I've learned so far."

The former Danity Kane star ended her post by sharing a message to anyone who could relate to her experience, urging them to "just jump and the net will appear." Many fans commented under the photo, sharing their well wishes on her trip, along with others who said O'Day's story was inspiring.

On Monday, the star shared snaps on her Instagram Story of her plane ride to the unknown location, telling her followers that she has been traveling for the past two days straight. However, she hinted at visiting Dubai, sharing a video on Twitter showing off her cozy flat bed on her flight.