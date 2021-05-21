Titled BET Presents The Encore, the reality show will feature nine of the most memorable women from R&B groups throughout the 1990s and 2000s

Aubrey O’Day, Kiely Williams, Shamari DeVoe and More Cast in BET Series to Create New R&B Group

BET is forming a female R&B supergroup.

In a new reality show, titled BET Presents The Encore, BET will bring together nine of the most memorable women from R&B groups throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the network announced Thursday.

"With nothing to lose and everything to gain, these talented singers turned wives, moms, and entrepreneurs, will move in together, write new music, learn choreography, record an album, and put on a live performance," BET said in a press release.

However, there is one catch: The songstresses have just 30 days to achieve this, and none of them know who will be part of the band ahead of time.

The cast will include Shamari DeVoe from Blaque, the proteges of the late TLC rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes; sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead of 702; and Pamela Long of Total, one of the signature groups of Sean Combs' Bad Boy Records.

Aubrey O'Day, a former member of Making the Band 3's Danity Kane, will also join the ensemble.

Other cast members are Fallon and Felisha King of the R&B quartet Cherish; Grammy-nominated solo artist Nivea; and Kiely Williams, who first was part of the trio 3LW before soaring to multi-platinum with The Cheetah Girls.

The 10-episode series will also feature "an esteemed roster of music industry experts" that will drop in each week to assist the ladies, according to BET.

Some of the guests include music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janell, songwriter Elijah Blake, and vocal coach Cynnamyn.

The show will be executive produced by Carlos King, CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

King has been working on the show for seven years — even shooting two pilots for different networks — but has never been greenlit for a full season until now, he told Associated Press.

Interest in the series grew after a clip from one of the unaired pilots surfaced on the internet and went viral, according to King.

"Gabrielle Union, Sunny Hostin, and Symone Sanders, who is now part of Vice President Kamala Harris' team, they all tweeted about that clip and said, 'Bring me this show now. We need this show,'" he said. "And that was the catalyst of me being like, 'When you have something that's hot, you got to strike when the iron is hot.' And that's what we did."

After BET saw the attention the clip was gaining, the network gave the green light for a full season, King said.