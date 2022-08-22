Aubrey O'Day Claps Back at Photoshopped IG Vacation Photo Allegations: 'Respect My Aesthetic'

In response to a TikToker's claim that O'Day edits herself into various locations on Instagram, the Danity Kane singer posted a photo with Jesus and claimed her page is "curated like a museum of ART"

By
Published on August 22, 2022 04:00 PM
Aubrey O'Day
Aubrey O'Day. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Aubrey O'Day would like to explain her vacation photos on Instagram.

After TikTok user @residualdata claimed the former Danity Kane member Photoshops herself into various locations around the world and claims they're actual vacation shots, O'Day responded with a lengthy caption about the allegations posted alongside photos of herself hugging Jesus at the gates of Heaven.

"took the [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24 [hours].. wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out," wrote O'Day, 38, alongside the clearly edited images.

The "Damaged" performer then shouted out the TikToker directly, citing comments from "Jesus" and writing, "He told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she needs to stop washing her p---y in the sink. We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water."

O'Day's note came after a TikTok from @residualdata, whose real name is Sophie, questioned the authenticity of several posts from the Marriage Bootcamp star's page allegedly taken in Indonesia, claiming she "went on this vacation around Bali by just Photoshopping herself into pictures." (Several Instagram users have also commented similar queries on photos of O'Day apparently taken in Greece, Bora Bora, the Maldives and other locations.)

In the clip, which went viral on Twitter, Sophie found several images from various influencers and resort websites with striking resemblances to O'Day's posts — the only difference being that O'Day's pictures feature herself rather than the allegedly original subjects.

"She either just steals content from other content creators or Photoshops herself onto random promotional images," claimed Sophie. (In addition to the allegedly doctored photos, many of O'Day's Instagram posts feature videos from the tagged locations, with some featuring the former Making the Band star.)

Elsewhere in O'Day's statement, she admitted to curating her Instagram "like a museum of ART" and asked fans to "respect [her] aesthetic" — seemingly confirming her posts are edited. However, she assured followers that she actually visits the locations tagged in her posts.

"[N]ot that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7," she wrote. "If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that's what the f--- is going to happen. I'm an artist, a REAL creator."

The Dumblonde musician continued, "I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn't always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.."

"Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y'all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y'all to vibrate high with me," added O'Day.

She then spoke directly to the TikTok creator once again. "lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don't even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.."

O'Day's post concluded, "you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward."

Last year, the "Show Stopper" performer announced she was leaving the United States to start a "new life" in another country.

