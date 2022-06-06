Artists among the likes of Gucci Mane and Meek Mill paid tribute to Trouble with posts on social media following news of his death

Atlanta Rapper Trouble — Who Collaborated with Drake and The Weeknd — Dead at 34: 'A True Voice'

Trouble, an Atlanta rapper who collaborated with artists among the likes of Drake and The Weeknd, has died. He was 34.

The musician, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, had his death confirmed in a statement shared on social media by Def Jam Sunday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the label wrote on Instagram. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

In a news conference, which was shared online by 11Alive, Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesperson Jedidia Canty said Trouble was killed during a home invasion at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, around 3:20 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Canty described the incident as "domestic" and detailed that Trouble was "visiting a female friend" when the suspect — who has been identified by authorities as Jamichael Jones — shot him in the chest once. Variety reported that Trouble had performed only hours before his death.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, but police obtained warrants for Jones, 33, based on allegations of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault, Canty said.

Trouble attends 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Following news of Trouble's death, many of his fellow artists paid tribute to him with posts on social media.

"HAPPY TO BE ABLE TO HAVE MET U LAUGH WIT U MAKE HISTORY WITH YOU AND GIVE U A REAL OPPORTUNITY YOU DESERVED , STILL 1 OF MY FAVORITE RAPPERS OUT THE CITY , REST EASY BROADIE," Mike Will Made-It wrote on Instagram.

Trouble Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

"Man 🥲 this s--- ain't cool," said Jermaine Dupri on Twitter, alongside a photograph announcing Trouble's death.

Meek Mill also shared a tribute on the social media platform, writing, "And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!!"