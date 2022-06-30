Atiana De La Hoya Thanks Fans for 'Love and Prayers' amid Stepdad Travis Barker's Hospitalization

"It is heard, felt and appreciated," Atiana De La Hoya said of the support her family has received after Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis Tuesday

Atiana De La Hoya is grateful for her fans amid Travis Barker's recent health scare.

Just one day after Barker, 46, was hospitalized in Los Angeles, De La Hoya, 23, penned a sweet message to her followers thanking them for all their support.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."

De La Hoya is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/atianadelahoya/2871555180315580859 Credit: atianadelahoya/Instagram

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared a similar message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, captioning a photo of her and her dad's hands, "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love. I appreciate you & love all of you."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Asher Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia) Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

PEOPLE later confirmed that Barker is suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

"He was complaining of cramps," a source close to the musician told PEOPLE.

"Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," another source told PEOPLE. "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA) Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Alabama had asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story posted shortly after her dad was taken to the hospital on Tuesday.

Hours after the musician went to Cedars-Sinai, his son Landon performed his "Die in California" collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

PEOPLE editor Nigel Smith, who attended the concert, said Landon seemed "very emotional" after coming out on stage for a second song inspired by the recent death of his friend Cooper Noriega, a TikTok star who died at 19 on June 9.