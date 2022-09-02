British Reggae Band Aswad Announces Death of Vocalist Angus 'Drummie Zeb' Gaye at 62

"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally," read a statement from the band on Friday

By
Published on September 2, 2022 03:45 PM
Angus Gaye of Aswad performs on stage at Leicester Music Festival at Welford Road Stadium on July 25, 2014
Photo: Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images

Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, the lead vocalist for the British reggae band Aswad, has died, according to a statement from the band on Friday. Gaye was 62 years old.

"It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus 'Drummie' Gaye," the statement read. "Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band Aswad and is much loved and respected by both family, friends and peers alike."

The statement added that more information on his death "will be given at a later time." The message continued, "on behalf of his family and Aswad - we ask that their privacy is respected at this heart-breaking time."

"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally," the statement concluded.

Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye of Aswad performs at Weyfest Festival on August 17, 2018
Harry Herd/Redferns

The renowned reggae band is formed by the trio Brinsley "Dan" Forde (on vocals and rhythm guitar), Gaye (on vocals and drums), and bassist Tony "Gad" Robinson.

Aswad made history in the 1970s as the first reggae band in the UK signed to an international label, Island Records.

Together, the band released 15 albums in two decades and became one of Britain's most loved reggae bands. Their biggest hits were "Don't Turn Around" and "Give a Little Love" from their 1988 album Distant Thunder.

Aswad, London, 1987. Left to right: Brinsley Forde, Drummie Zeb and Tony Robinson
Michael Putland/Getty Images

"Aswad are still very relevant in the 21st century as can be seen by the many festivals they appear on both in the UK and around the world," the band's management, Spaine Music, wrote on the band's page on their website.

"Aswad, after more than 25 years, are still the purveyors of the UK reggae scene and will continue to be way into the next millennium."

Spaine Music did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

