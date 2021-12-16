All 10 Astroworld Victims Died of 'Compression Asphyxia,' Forensic Report Reveals

Several of the victims' families have rejected Travis Scott's offers to pay for their loved ones' funerals

More information about how the victims of the Astroworld tragedy died is being revealed by Harris County officials.

The cause of death of all 10 of the Astroworld Festival victims has been revealed as accidental "compression asphyxia," according to a report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences obtained by PEOPLE.

Of the 10 victims, only one had a "contributory cause" of death due to the "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol."

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival

Rapper Travis Scott, who hosted the festival, offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims. Several of the victims' families have since rejected his offer.

"Your client's offer is declined," Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard wrote in a letter to Scott's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, per Rolling Stone. "I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

Hilliard added, "There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for [Scott] on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that."

Following the tragedy, the family of Rudy Peña told PEOPLE that they wanted answers for how their loved one had died.

"We heard from Travis' team. They're trying to cover the medical and funeral costs. It's not that we don't need the money, but we want justice. I want my brother-in-law back. I want my loved one back," Peña's brother-in-law Sergio Gonzalez said at the time.

"Someone needs to be found guilty. Who's guilty? They're going to pay our funeral fees — a pittance (una miseria in Spanish) — my brother-in-law was worth more than that," he added.

Scott recently gave an interview to Charlamagne Tha God where he shared that he didn't hear the screams for help from the crowd during his performance.

"Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. And anytime I could see anything like that, I did," Scott said. "I stopped it like a couple times to just make sure everybody was okay. I really just go off of the fans' energy as a collective and I just didn't hear that."