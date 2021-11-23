Youngest Astroworld Victim Ezra Blount, 9, Is Laid to Rest Following Festival Tragedy

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy who suffered multiple injuries at the Astroworld Festival earlier this month, has been laid to rest.

On Tuesday morning, Ezra's friends and family said their goodbyes and celebrated his life at his funeral, held at the Body of Christ Church in Dallas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the service — which was opened to the public — a large monitor showed Ezra playing, embracing family and highlighted the young boy for who he was, according to CBS 11 Dallas. After the funeral, his body will be taken to Lincoln Memorial Park, where he will be buried.

Earlier this month, Ezra attended the festival with his father, Treston Blount, and suffered multiple injuries when he fell from his father's shoulders during the festival crowd surge — which left him on life support and under a medically induced coma.

His family confirmed his death on Sunday to ABC13 Houston, bringing the death toll from the concert to 10.

Following his death, Ben Crump, attorney for the Blount family, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE: "The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."

Nearly one week after the festival, Treston spoke to ABC13 Houston and recounted the events leading up to his son's life-threatening injuries.

"He was stoked. He was ready to go," Treston told the Texas ABC affiliate. "When I found out that he was a big fan [of Travis Scott], I was like, "Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see Travis live."

Treston noted that when he and Ezra arrived at the festival, they purposely stayed further back in the crowd and away from the stage.

RELATED VIDEO: 'He Couldn't Breathe': 9-Year-Old Crushed by Crowd at Astroworld Concert now Clinging to Life

However, when the concert got out of hand as Travis Scott performed, Treston passed out from the pressure of the crowd. Ezra, who was sitting on his father's shoulders, then fell and was trampled. Once Treston regained consciousness, Ezra had already been taken to the hospital because his major organs had been damaged and he had brain swelling, the outlet reported.

"I could tell that he was damaged," Treston said at the time. "I'm not ready to lose my boy at all. We still got a bunch of living to do ... That's my boy."

Ezra's family filed a lawsuit against Scott, 30, after the festival and others alleging their "grossly negligent conduct" contributed to the child's life-threatening injuries. The complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, said that Ezra was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death" at the festival.

The family is among many concertgoers who have filed lawsuits against Scott, the event management, guest artist Drake and more.

Earlier this month, Scott's lawyer, Edwin F. McPherson appeared on Good Morning America and said that there "obviously was a systemic breakdown that we need to get to the bottom of before we start pointing fingers at anyone."

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

McPherson claimed the mass casualty declaration made by authorities that night "absolutely did not" make it to Scott or his team as the artist kept performing the show. "In fact," he claimed, "we've seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event."

"But clearly the important thing is that never got to Travis, that never got to Travis' crew. He's up there trying to perform; he does not have any ability to know what's going on down below, certainly on a mass level," said McPherson during the interview.