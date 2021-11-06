Astroworld Festival Security Officer Allegedly Pricked by Needle at Travis Scott's Concert: Police

Medical staff told police that the security guard was revived with Narcan after he "went unconscious" while being examined

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021

A security officer is believed to have been pricked in the neck at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Medical staff that treated the unidentified security guard informed police that the man was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen when he felt a prick in his neck, Finner said at a news conference on Saturday.

The security guard "went unconscious" while being examined. Medical staff administered Narcan to save him.

"He was revived, and the medical staff did notice pricks that were similar to when somebody's trying to inject," Finner told reporters.

Finner later said there were "several instances" when Narcan was administered at the Astroworld Festival on Friday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed at a news conference on Saturday that eight people died in the mass casualty event at NRG Park in Houston.

Among the dead are a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 27-year-old. Two were 21 and two others were 23. Another victim's age has not been identified. Turner said of the 25 people initially transported to the hospital, 13 remain hospitalized.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Turner said roughly 528 Houston police officers and 750 "fire persons representing private security" were at the event.

Shortly before Saturday's news conference, Live Nation released a statement: "Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night. We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation."

"[There is] nothing of this magnitude that any of us can recall, certainly that I can recall, that has taken place in this city," Turner told reporters at Saturday's conference, adding that the incident is being "thoroughly investigated and reviewed."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is calling for an independent investigation into what occurred Friday evening and how it could have been prevented.

In an interview with CNN, concertgoer Billy Nasser said he watched a victim's eyes "roll into the back of his head" as he attempted to help. But when he checked his pulse he "knew he was dead."

"I just had to leave him there," Nasser said while describing the chaotic situation. "There was nothing I could do. I had to keep going."

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021 Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nasser added that he was "frustrated" when the concert continued despite the chaos on the ground. "I wanted the music to stop, and I wanted everyone around me to realize what's going on. But people didn't have very much self-awareness. Kids were just going crazy and partying for the festival, and they weren't actually paying attention to the bodies dropping behind them."

He later added, "There wasn't enough security guards, and there wasn't enough EMTs or people helping out in the crowd. The paramedics couldn't even reach the crowd."

Scott, 29, said in a statement Saturday that he is "absolutely devastated" by the events that occurred, adding that his "prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," the rapper added on Twitter. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."