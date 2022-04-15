Watch Astronaut Michael López-Alegría and Pianist BLKBOK Perform a Duet — from Space!

Astronaut Michael López-Alegría's latest mission is out of this world.

In what marked the very first time an astronaut in orbit has performed a duet with a musician back down on Earth, López-Alegría teamed up with pianist BLKBOK for a moving performance of the artist's song "STARS (AD ASTRA)."

Afterwards, BLKBOK—who was behind the keys in Florida, where he'd watched López-Alegría take off—performed, fittingly, Elton John's "Rocket Man," which he dedicated to the astronaut, 63.

"I'm a better astronaut than musician, that's for darn sure," López-Alegría joked before hitting the keyboard for their joint performance.

López-Alegría explained that as he played, he was somewhere over planet Earth, but wasn't exactly sure where.

"The feeling of the ride going uphill, as they say, was… rather smooth, a lot of acceleration," he explained of his journey. "Different from the shuttle, which has a lot of rumbling… Views out the window never get old."

The idea for a half-on-Earth, half-in-orbit performance came about from both BLKBOK and López-Alegría as a way to "encourage a dialogue about music and education in general, and to highlight the importance of STEAM as an educational discipline."

The two have worked together in the past; when López-Alegría was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame last year, BLKBOK was on hand to perform "STARS (AD ASTRA)," which he also performed during National Astronaut Day in 2021.