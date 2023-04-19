Moonbin, Member of K-Pop Group ASTRO, Dead by Reported Suicide at 25: 'Suddenly Left Us'

"It appears that Moonbin took his own life," local police said in a statement

Sarah Michaud
Published on April 19, 2023
Moon Bin of boy band ASTRO attends the photocall for the CHANEL Parfumeur Masterclass at Hwigyumjae on January 26, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea
Moonbin. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, was found dead at home in Seoul Wednesday evening. He was 25.

The death of the singer and actor, born Moon Bin, was confirmed by his group's label in a statement posted to social media. "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky," the note read, adding that the label was "deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

"It appears that Moonbin took his own life," local police said in a statement published by Yonhap News.

Moonbin had worked as a child model and an actor before debuting as part of ASTRO in 2016. The sextet had released three albums, including 2022's A Drive to the Starry Road, before member Rocky left the group in March of this year. In addition, the star was a member of sub-group Moonbin & Sanha, which released three EPs of their own.

He is survived by his family, including sister Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop group Billie.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

