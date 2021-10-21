Ashley Tisdale Says Disney Made Her Change 'Kissing' to 'Dancing' in Song on Tour

The song "He Said She Said" was featured on the star's debut album Headstrong, which dropped in 2007

Ashley Tisdale claims Disney had her change at least one lyric to a song she performed during the High School Musical: The Concert tour.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, a fan is seen vibing to Tisdale's 2007 single "He Said She Said" before seemingly realizing the lyrics are "not just about talking."

Tisdale, 36, appeared to confirm the creator's suspicions in a duet of the original video before revealing an even juicier secret in a TikTok of her own on Wednesday.

"And Disney made me change kissing like that to 'dancing' like that for the HSM tour 😂," the singer wrote atop the video.

"He Said She Said" was featured on Tisdale's debut album Headstrong, which dropped in 2007. It was one of numerous songs from the record that Tisdale performed on the HSM tour, which ran from late 2006 through May 2007, E! News reported.

The lyrics in question state: "Baby, I can see us movin' like that. Baby, I can see us touchin' like that. Baby, I can see us kissin' like that. We don't need no more than he said, she said."

Tisdale played Sharpay Evans in the 2006 Disney Channel movie, which has since evolved into a popular franchise.

It's been more than two years since Tisdale released her last album, Symptoms. The actress told PEOPLE in August that she hasn't had the "urge for music yet," but said she "maybe eventually" will return to the studio.

"Never say never," Tisdale said at the time. "It's just like I need to be like: 'Okay I'm ready and I know what this is and I know what I want to say.' And If I have nothing to say, I'm just not going to do it just to do it, you know?"

In the meantime, Tisdale is soaking up every second as a new mom. In March, the star welcomed her first child, daughter Jupiter Iris, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.

For now, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum is looking forward to doing "something different" with her career, including acting on shows that both she and her audience are watching.