Ashley Tisdale Turns Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ Performance Into a High School Musical Meme

Ashley Tisdale is adding some Wildcat flair to Taylor Swift‘s new hit single.

Tisdale, 33, posted a video of Swift’s “ME!” performance alongside Brandon Urie from last week’s finale of The Voice, but substituted a different singing duo for the audio.

The former High School Musical star added her and costar Lucas Grabeel’s song “What I’ve Been Looking For” to the clip. The pair sang the famous tune in the first HSM film.

“Sharpay & Ryan finally made it you guys!!” Tisdale joked in the post, referencing her character Sharpay Evans, and her brother Ryan Evans, portrayed by Grabeel.

“What I’ve Been Looking For” proved to be one of the most popular songs from the High School Musical series, and was also performed at a slower tempo by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the film.

Tisdale’s comedic post garnered some attention from other celebrities as well. Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale had a good laugh at the video, commenting, “this is too good.”

Kenny Ortega, who directed the High School Musical trilogy, was similarly entertained, adding a laughing emoji in his comment to Tisdale’s post.

Ashley Tisdale Presley Ann/Getty

Swift, 29, debuted “ME!” in April as the first single off her upcoming seventh studio album. The song features Urie, 32, who is the lead singer of Panic! at the Disco.

Tisdale released her third studio album, Symptoms, earlier this month. The disc, her first in more than a decade, chronicled her silent battle with depression and anxiety.

Tisdale also covers songs with other celebrities on her YouTube channel, and in May 2017, her rendition of “What I’ve Been Looking For” — this time as a much slower version — with Grabeel garnered over 8 million views.