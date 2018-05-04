After laying relatively low for the last decade, Ashlee Simpson-Ross is ready to introduce her fans to a new kind of autobiography.

The singer and sister of Jessica Simpson, who released her last album Bittersweet World in 2008, will star in an all-new E! docu-series alongside her husband Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan.

Similar to how MTV’s The Ashlee Simpson Show followed the recording of Ashlee’s debut album Autobiography from 2004-2005, the new series will document the couple, who wed in 2014, as they record their first duet album and navigate married life with their kids.

“It’s been 10 years for me where I’ve just been ‘mommy.’ It’s been an amazing 10 years but now we’re getting back into music,” Ashlee, 33, told PEOPLE at NBC’s Summer Press Day on Wednesday. “You get to see me diving back into that and the balance as a mom, getting back into my career and what I love to do.”

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Ben Trivett

Evan, 29, added: “I think people are going to get a real look into our world.”

Though the pair said they’re “extremely cautious” about showing their 2-year-old daughter, Jagger, and Ashlee’s 9-year-old son Bronx, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, on the series, they said it was “inevitable” that they’d be a part of it.

“They’re around us all the time,” Evan said. “Baby Jagger is just growing up so there’s no way you’re not going to see them.”

RELATED: Inside Their Autobiography: Evan and Ashlee Simpson-Ross to Star in New Docu-Series Ashlee and Evan

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Jagger Source: Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Despite both Ashlee and Evan, who is the son of Diana Ross, growing up in famous families, Evan said that letting the cameras in “is nerve-wracking no matter what.”

“It’s one of those things where it was our decision and it’s something we actually created on our own in the beginning,” he continued. “When it comes to life like it is now, there’s always fears, but I think it’s more excitement.”

Ashlee, who previously starred in her sister and then-husband Nick Lachey’s series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica from 2003 until 2005 before her own reality show, shared the same sentiment, “I definitely have enjoyed the longest break ever from the cameras. I do want people to have a closer look into our lives and be able to understand where I’ve been, where we’re at and where we’re going.”

RELATED GALLERY: Jennifer! Kristin! Ashlee! See PEOPLE’s Exclusive Portraits from NBC’s Summer Preview Day



Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Richard Buxo/Splash News Online

After the couple had Jagger, Ashlee told reporters during the press event that she and Evan would take turns away from the baby to write in the studio.

“He would write something on a song, then I’d write something and we’d find our favorite bits,” she said. “And that’s really worked for us — we’ve had a really great way of working together, where we really have found our sound from both of us doing our thing, [then finding] a blend.”

When the duet album is finished, Ashlee and Evan said that they’re going to make their own solo albums and that they “would love” to go on tour together.

“The whole idea that we get to work together, be around our kid together, not have to separate to work, it’s amazing,” Evan said, as Ashlee added, “This album is about our love. When we started dating that was something that drew us together — writing together and singing together.”

Ashlee and Evan premieres this summer on E!