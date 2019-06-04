Jonas Brothers Super Fan Ashley Iaconetti Calls Fiancé Jared Haibon Her 'Own Joe'

The only thing that might top Ashley Iaconetti’s passion for anything Bachelor-related is her love of the Jonas Brothers.

While attending the world premiere of the band’s new documentary, Chasing Happiness, in Los Angeles on Monday night, the Bachelor Nation star made clear that her longtime super fan status is still going strong.

“I’ve talked about the Bachelor so often for so many years that I’m just excited about sharing my passion for something else,” Iaconetti, 31, told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “I am like that freak girl, like that freak fan, who they somehow let on the carpet.”

At the event, Iaconetti was joined by her best friend of 11 years, Liz Sharkey, who quipped: “I haven’t seen you talk about a topic so passionately since you first got engaged.”

Iaconetti and Sharkey’s friendship first began when they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend at a Hannah Montana concert that the Jonas Brothers opened up for. Since then, they’ve been to 29 Jonas Brothers concerts and counting.

While Iaconetti loves Kevin, 31, for being the “sweetest” and Nick, 26, for his “awesome personality,” she said that Joe, 29, was her “crush” growing up.

“But now I have my own Joe,” Iaconetti said of her fiancé and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Jared Haibon. “I call him [that] sometimes.”

Image zoom Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Sara Jaye Weiss

Iaconetti said she and Haibon, 30, who proposed in June 2018, are currently in the “final stages” of their wedding planning.

“It’s those small logistics at this point like sound equipment, hotels, RSVPs, just like not very fun stuff,” she said. “It was really fun when we were deciding on the venue, the dress, the music, the food — all that stuff. But now you’re like, ‘Okay, the invoices are coming in.'”

When it comes to the big day, Iaconetti said she’s most looking forward to, “in that 27 Dresses way,” seeing Haibon’s face when she walks down the aisle — that is, unless she can somehow convince the Jonas Brothers to make an appearance and perform.

“Kevin and [his wife] Danielle are big Bachelor fans,” she said. “Kevin was very sweet and congratulated Jared and I on our engagement back in June, and that was very cool. So I would say that the only way I’m going to maneuver this is if somehow Danielle is like, ‘We must go to Ashley and Jared’s wedding!'”