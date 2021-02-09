Ashley Benson and G-Eazy first sparked dating rumors last spring

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'It Didn't End Well'

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have parted ways.

The couple split after less than a year of dating, a source tells PEOPLE. The Pretty Little Liars star and the "Provide" rapper, 31, first sparked dating rumors last spring.

"It didn't end well," the source says.

Reps for Benson and G-Eazy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

News of their breakup comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Benson no longer follows G-Eazy on Instagram. In addition, the musician, born Gerald Earl Gillum, deleted the birthday tribute he posted on her 31st birthday in December.

"Happy birthday beautiful 🖤," the "No Limit" artist captioned the tribute at the time. "@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."

The actress and G-Eazy first sparked dating rumors last May when they were spotted locking lips, weeks after news of Benson's split from actress Cara Delevingne, whom she was dating for two years prior.

Throughout the summer of 2020, Benson and G-Eazy were spotted on multiple outings in Los Angeles. In June, they attended her sister Shaylene's wedding together.

And in November, for Thanksgiving, they made plans to spend the holiday together, according to the rapper, who spoke with reporters at the 2020 American Music Awards.

In addition to their romance, Benson and G-Eazy collaborated on music together.

On his latest album, Everything's Strange Here, Benson made a cameo and can be heard on the track "All the Things You're Searching For," which is the second song they worked on during their relationship.

They previously collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," which G-Eazy posted to his YouTube page in April.