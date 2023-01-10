Ashlee Simpson Ross Talks 'Nerve-Wracking' Moment She Played Music for Mother-in-Law Diana Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross might have married into the Ross family, but that doesn't make sharing music with her legendary mother-in-law any easier.

It's been over eight years since Ashlee tied the knot with Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross and her second husband, Arne Naess Jr. And while she's had time to adjust to the rockstar family, when it comes to playing music for the Supremes singer, she still gets nervous.

Ashlee, 38, admitted she gets "butterflies" when playing music for Diana, 78, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday.

"It's nerve-wracking at first, playing music — A, for anyone, when it's new, but definitely her," she told Jennifer Hudson. "You're like, 'Oh, please like it.' "

Despite the nerves, Diana is more than supportive of both Ashlee and Evan's music, the "Boyfriend" singer said: "She's such a wonderful mother-in-law. So she's very encouraging. And she helped us on the album, too."

Diana Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

While Ashlee didn't reveal any specifics regarding what new music lies in the future, she was quick to say that she misses performing and being on stage.

After surprising fans with a performance of "La La" alongside Demi Lovato in September, the pop star seems to have a newfound drive.

"I keep saying I'm coming out with an album, I'm coming out with an album, and now I have to," she told Hudson, 41. "But then I keep having babies!"

Ashlee shares two children with Evan — daughter Jagger, 7, and son Ziggy, 2 — and 14-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

"Now my baby's 2, so it's time," she noted of her youngest child.

Ashlee Simpson Ross. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Ashlee and Evan, 34, tied the knot in August 2014, and as they approach their ninth wedding anniversary, the romance is alive as ever.

The singer opened up about how sparks flew instantly between the two when they first met. They had "made out" once before when they ran into each other at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Her sister, Jessica Simpson, was pregnant with her second child, now-9-year-old son Ace, at the time, and the siblings were there with their mother.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, Mom, I made out with that guy!' " Ashlee told Hudson with a laugh.

Evan approached the sisters and their mother, and it was swoon-worthy. "His pick-up line was that he thought it was so sexy that I was a mom," Ashlee said — and her mom was sold, on the "way that he looks" at Ashlee.

"And now it's like, he's my soulmate, he's my best friend. It just doesn't get better," she raved.