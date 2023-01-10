Ashlee Simpson Ross Talks 'Nerve-Wracking' Moment She Played Music for Mother-in-Law Diana Ross

The singer has been married to Diana Ross' son, Evan Ross, since 2014

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 09:56 AM

Ashlee Simpson Ross might have married into the Ross family, but that doesn't make sharing music with her legendary mother-in-law any easier.

It's been over eight years since Ashlee tied the knot with Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross and her second husband, Arne Naess Jr. And while she's had time to adjust to the rockstar family, when it comes to playing music for the Supremes singer, she still gets nervous.

Ashlee, 38, admitted she gets "butterflies" when playing music for Diana, 78, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday.

"It's nerve-wracking at first, playing music — A, for anyone, when it's new, but definitely her," she told Jennifer Hudson. "You're like, 'Oh, please like it.' "

Despite the nerves, Diana is more than supportive of both Ashlee and Evan's music, the "Boyfriend" singer said: "She's such a wonderful mother-in-law. So she's very encouraging. And she helped us on the album, too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Diana Ross, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Diana Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

While Ashlee didn't reveal any specifics regarding what new music lies in the future, she was quick to say that she misses performing and being on stage.

After surprising fans with a performance of "La La" alongside Demi Lovato in September, the pop star seems to have a newfound drive.

"I keep saying I'm coming out with an album, I'm coming out with an album, and now I have to," she told Hudson, 41. "But then I keep having babies!"

Ashlee shares two children with Evan — daughter Jagger, 7, and son Ziggy, 2 — and 14-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

"Now my baby's 2, so it's time," she noted of her youngest child.

Ashlee Simpson on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Ashlee Simpson Ross. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Ashlee and Evan, 34, tied the knot in August 2014, and as they approach their ninth wedding anniversary, the romance is alive as ever.

The singer opened up about how sparks flew instantly between the two when they first met. They had "made out" once before when they ran into each other at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Her sister, Jessica Simpson, was pregnant with her second child, now-9-year-old son Ace, at the time, and the siblings were there with their mother.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, Mom, I made out with that guy!' " Ashlee told Hudson with a laugh.

Evan approached the sisters and their mother, and it was swoon-worthy. "His pick-up line was that he thought it was so sexy that I was a mom," Ashlee said — and her mom was sold, on the "way that he looks" at Ashlee.

"And now it's like, he's my soulmate, he's my best friend. It just doesn't get better," she raved.

Related Articles
Diana Ross
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo
Pete Wentz Jokes 'Where's the Tylenol' After Christmas with His Three Kids
Pete Wentz Jokes 'Where's the Tylenol' After Christmas with His Three Kids — See the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUH48DvX3G/ ashleesimpsonross's profile picture ashleesimpsonross Verified Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much Credit: Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Family Photo with All 3 Kids in Honor of Son Ziggy's 2nd Birthday
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmX6JSRIYvI/?hl=en. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Shares 'Festive' Holiday Season Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'My Beautiful Family'
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Nephew Bronx's 14th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'You Are a Gift'
kate hudson matt bellamy family
Celebrity Blended Families Who've Made It Work in Hollywood
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Daughter, Jagger Snow, Back to School
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'
Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Son Bronx, 13, Looks All Grown Up in 'London Dinner Date' Photo with Mom
Ashlee Simpson Ross family photo at bday party
Ashlee Simpson Ross Takes Son Ziggy to See Grandma Diana Ross Perform for First Time: 'Love You'
David Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Hudson's Son: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross Family Photos
Ashlee Simpson Ross Laughs Over Telephone Booth Photo Fail with Daughter Jagger, 6: 'Good Try'
Diana Ross
Diana Ross's Life in Photos
diana ross' grandchildren
Diana Ross' Cutest Moments With Her Grandchildren
Ashlee Simpson Ross x Kempa Home
Ashlee Simpson Ross Brings Her 'Eclectic Bohemian' Style to New Home Line: 'Something for Everyone'