Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' Relationship Timeline

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross had a whirlwind start to their romance.

After meeting at a friend's birthday party, the musicians quickly began dating in July 2013. Just months after they went public with their relationship, the pair got engaged. By August 2014, they were married.

They went on to welcome two children together: daughter Jagger Snow and son Ziggy Blue, born in 2015 and 2020, respectively. Ashlee is also mother to son Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Over the years, Ashlee and Evan have been very open about their love for one another, even showcasing their relationship on their reality TV series Ashlee + Evan, which aired on E! for one season. The couple have also collaborated on music together.

"I'm so in love and we've got amazing things going on," The Hunger Games actor said of Ashlee shortly after they began dating, "And we inspire each other. She's the one."

From their fast-moving romance to their music collaborations, here's everything to know about Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' relationship.

July 30, 2013: Ashlee and Evan make their first official public appearance

After being spotted together in public several times throughout July 2013, the couple confirmed their new relationship at the Jessica Simpson Fall 2013 Campaign event in New York City, which Ashlee was hosting. She and Evan posed for pictures with their arms around each other.

The "Pieces of Me" singer wore a long blue dress and accessorized with boho jewelry and a snakeskin bag, while Evan wore a gray blazer over a V-neck graphic t-shirt.

January 13, 2014: Ashlee and Evan get engaged

Six months later, the happy couple announced that they were engaged. They shared the news on Twitter, with Evan writing, "The love of my life said YES!!!!!!" alongside a photo of himself and Ashlee, who was sporting a large diamond-and-ruby ring from Neil Lane. Ashlee added, "My baby love and I are ENGAGED!!! Hallelujah Hawaii!!!"

August 31, 2014: Ashlee and Evan get married

Ashlee and Evan got married at his mother's (Diana Ross) home in Connecticut. The bride wore a crop top, lace skirt and Neil Lane jewelry, while the groom opted for a suit from Dolce and Gabbana. His mother officiated and did a surprise performance of "Endless Love" during the reception.

Ashlee was escorted down the aisle by her son Bronx and her older sister Jessica Simpson was her maid of honor. Jessica's children, Maxwell and Ace, served as the flower girl and ring bearer.

December 18, 2014: Ashlee and Evan are expecting their first child

The newlyweds had another exciting announcement to close out 2014. In December, they shared the news that they were expecting their first child together, per E! News. Evan had previously told the outlet the month prior that he wanted to have kids with Ashlee, adding: "as many as possible!"

July 30, 2015: Ashlee and Evan welcome their daughter Jagger Snow

Ashlee and Evan welcomed their daughter, Jagger Snow, on July 30, 2015. The pair shared the news with a simple Instagram post that read: "We are overjoyed about the birth of our precious baby girl, Jagger Snow Ross."

The "La La" singer introduced Jagger to the world a few months later, sharing a sweet family photo of herself and Evan cradling their daughter on Instagram. She captioned the image, "We love her so much!!! She is beyond everything!!! I have the best baby daddy @realevanross In the world. Love you."

June 1, 2018: Ashlee and Evan launch a clothing line together

The couple teamed up with luxury brand Zadig & Voltaire to launch a unisex clothing line named after their daughter. Speaking to PEOPLE at the launch event for the line, they shared that Jagger, who was nearly 3 years old at the time, was already developing her own sense of style.

"If she doesn't like something, she'll check it out in the mirror and tell me," Ashlee said.

September 7, 2018: Ashlee and Evan release their single "I Do"

Ashlee and Evan released a sweet single about love in 2018, called "I Do." Lyrics included "You're asking me if I love you /I do, I do, I do," and "This love came over me like a hurricane."

The song was the lead single off their self-titled joint EP, which was released a month later under the artist name ASHLEE + EVAN.

September 9, 2018: The first episode of Ashlee and Evan's reality show Ashlee + Evan airs

In addition to making music together, Ashlee and Evan also embarked on another venture together: a docuseries about their lives and careers. PEOPLE reported in May 2018 that the series would follow the couple diving into music again as they record their first duet album.

"There was a little bit of a hesitation about doing the show," Ashlee told PEOPLE. "But we wanted to show our music and for people to get to know us. And for me it's been a long time. I've definitely grown as a person."

The show premiered on E! on Sept. 9, 2018, and lasted for one season.

April 30, 2020: Ashlee and Evan announce they're expecting another baby

Ashlee and Evan announced that their family would be growing in April 2020. They both shared the news in an Instagram post showing off a positive pregnancy test. Ashlee captioned her post: "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3."

As it was the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she also gave a shout-out to an organization that supports moms and children. "During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund," she added.

"The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition," Evan captioned his post.

May 14, 2020: Ashlee and Evan announce they're having a boy

The couple and their children, Bronx and Jagger, revealed the sex of their baby on Instagram. In an Instagram video, Ashlee and her family cut into a cake and find that it's filled with blue sprinkles, indicating that they're having a boy.

Ashlee and Evan later revealed that Jagger was initially not very happy about the news. "She was so upset because she really wanted a sister," Evan told PEOPLE in August 2020. Ashlee added, "She's come around to it now ... Now she's going to be the queen forever!"

October 29, 2020: Ashlee and Evan welcome their son Ziggy Blue

Ashlee and Evan welcomed their son, Ziggy Blue, on Oct. 29, 2020.

He shares a birthday with his famous aunt, Tracee Ellis Ross, who posted photos of him on her Instagram page days later. "This little magic bundle arrived on my birthday. The gift of life! Welcome to the world and to the family my little nephew. I'm already in love," she wrote in the caption.

November 20, 2020: Ashlee and Evan share their first family photo with all three kids

About a month after Ziggy was born, Ashlee and Evan shared their first family picture with all three children, in honor of Bronx's 12th birthday.

In the picture, the family sits poolside, with Ashlee cradling Ziggy and smiling at Bronx, while he and his sister Jagger laugh. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Bronx! You are the coolest, kindest, deep, soulful kid (almost teen) and I am so lucky to be your mom!"

January 31, 2021: Ashlee and Evan's son Ziggy meets his cousin for the first time

Proud aunt Jessica shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her daughter, Birdie Mae, and Ashlee and Evan's son Ziggy meeting for the first time. Birdie was 22 months old at the time and Ziggy was 3 months old.

March 9, 2021: Evan speaks to PEOPLE about spending more time with Ashlee and their kids during the pandemic

In March 2021, Evan opened up to PEOPLE about the one good aspect of the pandemic: being able to spend more time with Ashlee and his kids.

"All in all, you've got to remind yourself of how lucky we are in the sense that we get to have these moments that we may have not had the same way, if we [would have had] to work," he said. "I've got to shoot something in London in a few days, [and it's] going to be tough to leave ... What a bonding experience with all of them."

He added that for him and Ashlee, parenting during the pandemic had "been about being a team."

June 21, 2021: Ashlee posts a sweet Father's Day tribute to Evan

On Father's Day 2021, Ashlee shared a few sweet snaps of Evan with their children. In the caption, she penned, "You are such an incredible father. I love watching you lead our family. You always make everyone laugh, and have such beautiful lessons, and adventures for the kids."

August 26, 2021: Ashlee posts a steamy photo of Evan on his birthday

In honor of Evan's 33rd birthday, Ashlee posted two photos of her husband on Instagram. One shot shows the couple walking and holding hands, while the other shows Evan in a walk-in shower (with a white towel providing just enough coverage to make this image PG-13). In the caption, she wrote, "Your spirit is truly infectious, and I'm so lucky to spend everyday with you."

June 24, 2022: Ashlee and Evan take their kids to see Diana Ross perform

Ashlee and Evan took their children to see their grandmother, Diana Ross, perform at The O2 in London. On her Instagram Story, Ashlee shared a picture with the text overlay, "Ziggy's first show seeing his Ami." She also posted videos of her children dancing to the music, as well as an image of Bronx and Jagger, captioned: "We love you mama d."

August 31, 2022: Ashlee and Evan celebrate their 8th anniversary

The couple celebrated eight years of marriage in August 2022. To honor the milestone, they both shared sweet tributes on Instagram. Evan posted a picture of himself and his wife posing for the camera along with the caption: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. IT HAS BEEN BEST 8 YEARS LOVING AND LIVING THIS LIFE WITH YOU."

In the picture, he wears a black blazer over a white tee and a layered collection of necklaces, while Ashlee wears a black mock-neck tank top and a few dainty earrings.

For her post, Ashlee shared a professionally taken photo of the couple and wrote in the caption, "8 years Happy Anniversary to the love of my life."

October 31, 2022: Ashlee and Evan post family pictures celebrating son Ziggy's 2nd birthday

Ashlee posted a picture with her husband and their three children in honor of her youngest child's second birthday in October 2022. Evan also posted a sweet tribute for the occasion, writing, "My sweet boy Ziggy Blu Ross. Cant believe you're 2 years old. You are pure JOY. I love you with all my heart🖤🖤🖤🖤."

March 20, 2023: Ashlee matches with Evan and daughter Jagger in new clothing collection

Ashlee teamed up with the brand Smash + Tess to design a romper collection called "Pieces of Me," and she included her husband and daughter Jagger in the accompanying photo shoot. In one photo, the trio pose together in matching 70's-inspired rompers. In another, the mother-daughter duo strike a pose in lavender rompers while holding hands. Jagger even has some solo shots, showing off a promising future in modeling.

Ashlee later shared shots from the shoot on Instagram, writing in part, "I love the matching moment with Evan and Jagger - how cute are those jumpsuits!!"