Ashlee Simpson Opens Up About Her 2004 SNL Lip Sync Mishap: 'It Made Me Stronger'

She’s been in the public eye for over 16 years with plenty of successes under her belt, but for Ashlee Simpson, its one of her toughest times that might have impacted her the most.

“There are moments in everyone’s life and career that are defining,” says the 33-year-old singer, who is wed to actor/singer Evan Ross. “Those moments definitely make you stronger.”

And for Simpson, whose reality series with Ross airs Sunday nights on E!, that moment was a very public one, when the then 19-year-old was exposed for lip-synching on Saturday Night Live.

“I was such a young girl, and the world can be a cruel place,” says Simpson of the subsequent backlash. “But I learned at that time in my life to believe in my work and in my album and to get up and keep fighting and carrying on.”

Continues Simpson, who went on to release two more albums with hit songs, “I had amazing fans that stood by me. And I learned to be strong and stand up for yourself.”

Now the mother of two (son Bronx with ex Pete Wentz is 9, her daughter Jagger with Ross is 3), is working on new music- and happier than ever.

“It’s been a long time since my last show,” says Simpson of her last reality series, the 2004-2005 series, The Ashlee Simpson Show. “I’ve definitely grown as a person and I’m a mother and I have this love. I definitely am excited for people to get to know us, and to see where I am now.”