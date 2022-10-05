Ashanti Praises Sister Kenashia in Honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month: 'I Am So Proud'

Ashanti is praising her younger sister for her strength.

In light of domestic violence awareness month, the "Foolish" singer is honoring her sister on social media, who opened up about her violent relationship in 2020.

In the lengthy post, the 41-year-old singer detailed the importance of speaking up — and how proud she felt of her sister Kenashia Douglas, 33, for escaping the situation. She also shared a series of photos of her sister bleeding and covered in bruises.

"It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments… but at the same time I am so proud of how strong, courageous, resilient and unbreakable you are," Ashanti wrote. "My sister is a warrior! I love you deep and infinitely. Thank you for being so brave and bringing awareness to this evil, vile and sad behavior that so many women face every day."

She continued, "You did it! You won! Some women feel so scared that they have no way out… by sharing your story you bring hope, strength & continue to raise awareness for Domestic Violence. God continues to bless you every day as you grow, prosper… and walk in your purpose…your heart, mind and conscience are clear…you will get back EVERYTHING YOU DESERVE!!!"

"The universe always wins! So continue to hold your head high as the sun. I'm so excited for this next chapter of your life @wifeofcreation is only the beginning," she concluded. "I'm here by your side always and forever with whatever against whoever! Loving you infinitely. @liltuneshi✨👑❤️ #domesticviolence"

Douglas has previously opened up about the violent relationship. Though she didn't name her abuser specifically, she was previously engaged to rapper Slow Bucks. On her 31st birthday, Douglas shared a montage video with clips from her childhood up until the present day and halfway through the clip, she shared photos of her injuries for the first time.

At the time, she announced a page called Wife of Creation, a holistic wellness lifestyle brand.

"I envision Wife of Creation as a conscious community for people trying to find themselves, Future healers, teachers, that are bound by limiting beliefs and lack of information; providing them with tools to learn and evolve as well as connect, cultivate and create a new healthier and happier Lifestyle," reads the mission statement.

Earlier this week, Kenashia shared a post of her own and reflected on the experience: "It was dangerous not only for obvious reasons but also because to the outside world everything seemed fine," she said in part. "It got to a point where the abuse was regular behavior, and I would fight back, pick up whatever I could to protect myself."

"I look at these pictures and I hold grace and patience for the woman I was and everything she didn't know! I love her and thank her for her role in my journey," she concluded. "I don't consider myself a victim or a survivor, this is all a part of my story, my life and my journey…"

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.