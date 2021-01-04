"My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy," the Grammy-winner announced

Ashanti Says She Is 'Happy and Loved' to Be 'COVID Free' on New Year's Day: 'Feeling Grateful'

Ashanti could not be happier to bring in the New Year in good health.

On Friday, the Grammy-winner, 40, revealed in a post she shared on Instagram that she has overcome her nearly monthlong bout with the coronavirus, which she contracted last month. Ashanti's positive results came just ahead of her scheduled Verzuz battle with fellow star Keyshia Cole.

"Starting off the new year amazing and COVID free!!!" she began in her post. "Got my negative results back 2 [sic] days ago! Happy New Year y'all!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Let's go 202WON! [sic] 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ThankuGod [sic] ❤️."

Lilly Singh was among those to like the post, which Ashanti further elaborated in her caption, writing, "Feeling grateful 🙏🏽 My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y'all all an Amazing 202WON. [sic] 🎉🎉🎉 #grateful."

The "Happy" hitmaker also shared on Instagram Saturday that she was bringing in 2021 nestled indoors due to the pandemic, for the first time in more than 10 years. "[This year] has shown me that your life literally can change in the blink of an eye," she captioned her video clip."With all of the negativity surrounding 2020, it's also important to celebrate the positive things ... I always try to find the lesson in the "Let down"... And learn from it. All positive vibrations ✨."

On Christmas Eve, Ashanti expressed her appreciation for those who shared their concern for her as she coped with the virus.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote: "Hey y'all just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers. I've gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DMs (direct messages) checking in on me and my family and I'm super grateful for that. I'm feeling much better ... Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say, this will be a very different Christmas ... But, still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal teas. 😘 Merry Christmas Eve ❤️🙏🏽."

Ashanti is among many stars who have battled the coronavirus amid the global health crisis, which began in March.