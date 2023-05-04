Nelly and Ashanti Are Taking It Slow and 'Just Hanging' as Exes Fuel Reconciliation Buzz: Source (Exclusive)

Nelly and Ashanti are spending time together amid reconciliation rumors.

A source close to the musicians tells PEOPLE that the on-off exes "have been touring and performing together and just hanging."

The news comes after the "Foolish" singer, 42, and the "Ride Wit Me" performer, 48, were spotted in Las Vegas at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match last month. In a viral video on social media, the exes looked cozy as they sat ringside next to each other. They were also seen holding hands after the fight.

Ashanti and Nelly's romance has long been something of a mystery, as well as a source of gossip for fans, as both have played coy in the press over the years whether they are actually together or just friends.

Nelly and Ashanti. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Ashanti confirmed to PEOPLE in 2005 that they "went out," but said they were "not boyfriend and girlfriend" — though three years later, she teased that an engagement was "definitely in the future."

In 2013, she laughed off questions about the rapper in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, "Who said we had a relationship?"

In 2014, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, and later told Hot 97 that there was "no beef" between the two.

As recently as December, Ashanti joined the "Ride Wit Me" rapper on stage during Power 98.3 and 96.1's Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona, and their chemistry was evident as they danced and grinded to their 2008 hit "Body on Me."

The "Foolish" singer stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shortly after, and said she was shocked by the number of fans who responded to the performance with a plea for them to get back together.

"My reaction was wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that," she said. "What I will say is we're in a better place."

That same month, she opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to start a family.

"I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," she said at the time.

"But I have to make sure it's with the right person," she added. "Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried."