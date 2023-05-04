Nelly and Ashanti Are Taking It Slow and 'Just Hanging' as Exes Fuel Reconciliation Buzz: Source (Exclusive)

Last month, the musicians were seen getting cozy at a boxing match in Las Vegas

By
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 04:38 PM
Ashanti, Nelly
Ashanti and Nelly. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Nelly and Ashanti are spending time together amid reconciliation rumors.

A source close to the musicians tells PEOPLE that the on-off exes "have been touring and performing together and just hanging."

The news comes after the "Foolish" singer, 42, and the "Ride Wit Me" performer, 48, were spotted in Las Vegas at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match last month. In a viral video on social media, the exes looked cozy as they sat ringside next to each other. They were also seen holding hands after the fight.

Ashanti and Nelly's romance has long been something of a mystery, as well as a source of gossip for fans, as both have played coy in the press over the years whether they are actually together or just friends.

Ashanti, Nelly
Nelly and Ashanti. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Ashanti confirmed to PEOPLE in 2005 that they "went out," but said they were "not boyfriend and girlfriend" — though three years later, she teased that an engagement was "definitely in the future."

In 2013, she laughed off questions about the rapper in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, "Who said we had a relationship?"

In 2014, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning, and later told Hot 97 that there was "no beef" between the two.

As recently as December, Ashanti joined the "Ride Wit Me" rapper on stage during Power 98.3 and 96.1's Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona, and their chemistry was evident as they danced and grinded to their 2008 hit "Body on Me."

RELATED VIDEO: Ashanti Says a Music Producer Asked Her to Shower with Him — or Pay $80k for Songs They Created

The "Foolish" singer stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shortly after, and said she was shocked by the number of fans who responded to the performance with a plea for them to get back together.

"My reaction was wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that," she said. "What I will say is we're in a better place."

That same month, she opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to start a family.

"I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," she said at the time.

"But I have to make sure it's with the right person," she added. "Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried."

Related Articles
taylor swift and ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He Has Long Conversations with Pal Taylor Swift That Feel Like 'Therapy' (Exclusive)
Nikki Sixx, Courtney Bingham 'The Dirt' Film Premiere
Nikki Sixx's Wife Courtney on Secrets to Their Marriage: 'We Keep It Spicy and Fun' (Exclusive)
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary
AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Singer Sophie B. Hawkins performs onstage at The Canyon on October 23, 2022 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
'90s Star Sophie B. Hawkins on Coming Out as Omnisexual: 'I Was Ahead of My Time' (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'Love Again' special screening
Priyanka Chopra Asked Nick Jonas to 'Lick My Face' for Steamy 'Love Again' Make-Out Scene (Exclusive)
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott
Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Admits She's Still 'a Little Afraid' of Falling in Love amid 2-Year Divorce: 'There's a Pressure'
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral amid 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial in N.Y.C.
AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 25: Musician Willie Nelson walks the red carpet for the new film Lawless at the Alamo Drafthouse on August 25, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Sheryl Crow visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' on May 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Missy Elliott attends Women's Entrepreneurship Day at United Nations on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: George Michael attends a press conference to announce details of a new tour, at The Royal Opera House on May 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
From Willie Nelson to Missy Elliott, Meet the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Attends 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries Premiere After Day in Court for Copyright Lawsuit
Jon Bon Jovi attends Andy Cohen's live broadcast at the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jon Bon Jovi Doesn't Think 'Age Matters' as He Confirms Son Jake Bongiovi's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown
steven tyler
Steven Tyler's Lawyer Says Woman Accusing Him of Sexual Assault Cannot Use His Memoir Against Him
Ed Sheeran, Marvin Gaye
Ed Sheeran Says He's 'Done' If He Loses in 'Let's Get It On' Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Work Really Hard'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Says It's 'Awesome' to Have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on 'Idol' amid Coronation (Exclusive)
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Recording artist Charlie Puth (L) and musician Meghan Trainor attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'