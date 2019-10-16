A$AP Rocky Admits He's Been a 'Sex Addict' Since Junior High: 'I Was Horny'

A$AP Rocky has never been one to shy away from talking about his sex life.

Sitting down for a new interview with Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez on her show, Untold Stories of Hip Hop, the candid rapper admitted to the host that he struggles with sex addiction.

“I’ve been a sex addict for some time, yeah,” Rocky said in the interview, according to a clip obtained by TMZ. “These are things that people stay away from and they don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking of.”

The “Sundress” rapper made the revelation after Martinez asked him if he is “capable of a monogamous relationship” — to which he responded, “Yes, of course,” before explaining his addiction.

“So, I was always a sex addict,” Rocky continued. “Like probably [since] junior high. Like, I was horny. I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet, but literally just was horny.”

Last year, the 31-year-old artist revealed to Esquire that he had personally designed his bed so that it was large enough to accommodate the many orgies he hosts in his home.

“F—ng gigantic,” he described the $100,000 bed. “But I need it because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions.”

“Yeah man, lot of orgies,” he added. “I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s— like me.”

He went on to confess that his first orgy had been when he was in junior high at just 13 years old.

“My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T. Washington [Middle School] in New York City,” the rapper recalled in Esquire. “My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and ten guys, and we all just took turns.”

Rocky has famously dated Kendall Jenner, Iggy Azalea, Chanel Iman and Rita Ora, telling Esquire that “successful women” date “a guy like me” because “they know I don’t want to break their hearts or nothing.”

Martinez’s full interview with Rocky airs on Thursday, Oct. 17.