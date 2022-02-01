Dad-to-Be A$AP Rocky Is 'Over-the-Top Romantic' and Sends Rihanna 'Roomfuls of Flowers': Sources

“A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it," an insider tells PEOPLE of the couple, who are expecting their first child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are heading into the next chapter of their relationship — and they couldn't be happier.

Following news on Monday that the celebrity couple is expecting a baby together, a source tells PEOPLE becoming parents was the natural next step for the stars.

According to the source, at the start of their relationship — which PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 — "each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration and their other work."

"It has grown from there. He admired her and was even awed by her," the source adds of the rapper, 33. "He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for."

Meanwhile, another source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that "a lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it."

"From the very beginning, he's doted on her," the source adds. "He's over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time."

Since then, their relationship has been filled with laughter and good times.

"They always have fun together," the first source says. "They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other's lives."

The "Diamonds" singer, 33, and the rapper were photographed over the weekend in New York City, where the fashion mogul debuted her baby bump in style. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump that was adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

Describing what it's like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky said starting a family is "in my destiny, absolutely." As he put it at the time, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."