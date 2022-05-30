The rapper and the Fenty Beauty founder welcomed their first child, a son, earlier this month

A$AP Rocky Says He and Rihanna Just 'Happen to Look Good Together Naturally'

A$AP Rocky knows that he and Rihanna are a picture-perfect pair.

The rapper, 33, opened up about his romance with the "Love on the Brain" singer in a new interview with Dazed, and explained that the way they complement each other comes without trying.

"I think it's just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house," he said. "Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen... but then I gotta steal it back."

Rocky and Rihanna, 34, took their longtime friendship to the next level in 2020, and earlier this month, they welcomed their first child together, a son.

Becoming parents isn't the only milestone they've experienced together; in December 2020, they visited Rihanna's native Barbados, which is also where Rocky's late father is from.

The rapper, who was raised in New York City, told Dazed that getting to visit the place from which his family hails with his girlfriend was "surreal."

"It was honestly so unbelievable. I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life," he said. "I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn't get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I've encountered in my lifetime."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) teased that his upcoming album will be "more of a concept project" than a straightforward record, and that he's recently been listening to a lot of '60s and '70s rock, like the Rolling Stones, The Monkees, T. Rex, Jefferson Airplane and Jimi Hendrix.

"I'm wrapping up the new album now," he said. "I don't want to be cliché or sound like a salesman, but I've pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound… I just like where it is."

Rocky dropped the new single "D.M.B." earlier this month alongside a video starring Rihanna that featured the happy couple staging a wedding ceremony.

Since welcoming their son in Los Angeles, the new parents have been enjoying the precious time, a source previously told PEOPLE.