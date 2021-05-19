A$AP Rocky also said fatherhood is "in my destiny, absolutely"

A$AP Rocky Says Girlfriend Rihanna Is 'the One': 'When You Know, You Know'

A$AP Rocky says Rihanna is undoubtedly "the one."

The "Wild for the Night" rapper, 32, tells GQ for the magazine's June/July 2021 cover story a bit about his romance with Rihanna, 33, gushing that she is "the love of my life; my lady."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.

A$AP Rocky also shared his thoughts on starting a family, saying that fatherhood is "in my destiny, absolutely." He said, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

ASAP Rocky Credit: Inez and Vinoodh/ GQ

ASAP Rocky for GQ Credit: Inez and Vinoodh

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Also in the cover story, the artist said that he and Rihanna went on a cross-country road trip together in a tour bus during quarantine. He also said Rihanna has "absolutely" inspired some of his upcoming new music — and that she offers feedback on his projects.

"I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It's just a different point of view," he said.