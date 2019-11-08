A$AP Rocky Set to Return to Sweden in December for Performance Months After Detainment

A$AP Rocky is headed back to Sweden this year, just four months after getting released from his lengthy detainment in the country.

The rapper, 31, will be performing at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on Dec. 11. Seemingly making a reference to the legal ordeal, a poster for the show reads “he’s back.”

“After an outcry of support from his Swedish fans, he will return to Stockholm to deliver a triumphant show for all his supporters,” Live Nation said in a statement, according to Billboard. The outlet went on to report that proceeds from the show will be donated to Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups, the outlet noted.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 12.

Rocky, né Rakim Mayers, was taken into custody on July 2 after he was arrested in Stockholm following a street altercation. He spent nearly a month in jail, and was released from detention on Aug. 2, on the final day of his high-profile trial.

Over a week after being released, the rapper, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of assault along with two members of his entourage by the Stockholm District Court.

The rapper and the two members of his entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, have been given suspended sentences and ordered to pay damages to the victim, ABC News previously reported.

Just hours after his verdict was announced, Rocky revealed on Instagram that he was “disappointed.”

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” Rocky captioned a post, which shows him drinking out of a coffee mug. “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time.”

Despite the sad news, Rocky said he’s going to “keep moving forward” as he thanked “everyone who advocated for justice.”

The musician made his return to the stage in August, with a set at 92.3’s Real Street Festival in Anaheim.

“What I experienced was crazy…I’m so happy to be here right now,” he said, according to videos of the event. “That was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now. God is good. People who ain’t even f— with me felt sympathy, sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me, that uplifted me when my spirits was. I can’t thank y’all enough, man, that was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”