A$AP Rocky Seen for First Time in Photo Surrounded by Police Officers Since His Release from Jail
A$AP Rocky has been released from jail.
The "Praise the Lord" rapper, 33, was photographed leaving a Los Angeles jail Wednesday evening after being arrested upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting.
The rapper left Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles surrounded by police officers as well as his legal representatives.
Rocky was dressed in his vacation clothes, wearing an oversized polo and shorts with sneakers.
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had just arrived at LAX Wednesday morning on a private plane from Barbados, where he'd been vacationing with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, when he was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Rocky is charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) — a felony. His bail was set at $550,000, according to court records.
The LAPD alleges that on Nov. 6 in Hollywood Rocky fired a gun at an acquaintance after an argument.
LAPD said Rocky and two other males fled on foot following the shooting.
The victim sought medical treatment for his minor injuries.
A rep for Rocky didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Rocky and Rihanna, 34, announced they were expecting their first baby together in January, with the "Diamonds" singer debuting her growing bump in a set of photos while out and about in Harlem with the rapper.
Shortly after the photos made the rounds, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."
"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea," the source said. "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."